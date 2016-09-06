Area history, Sept. 6, 2016

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the mammoth new smokestack at the Urbana and Champaign power house is now at its full height — 275 feet above ground. The entire stack has been painted white.

In 1966, Democrats won the random drawing Wednesday that will determine which party draws the state legislative redistricting plan for the next decade. Illinois is the only state in the nation where the ultimate control of drawing legislative districts is left to chance, said Tim Storey, the redistricting expert at the National Conference of State Legislatures. Democrat Michael Bilandic, a former mayor of Chicago, will be the tie-breaking ninth member of the commission charged with drawing new district boundaries.

In 2001, a 10-block-long Labor Day parade in Champaign-Urbana attracted an estimated 6,000 spectators, according to WDWS' Joe Rider and Jack Greear, vice president of the Labor Day Planning Committee.