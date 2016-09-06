Cissna Park grad among movie winners

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Carter Boyce, Champaign, with a screen shot from his short 3-D animated film "Die Flucht," at his office in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. He won a Student Academy Award for the film.

CHAMPAIGN — After discovering he'd won a Student Academy Award for his short animated film, Carter Boyce experienced an array of emotions.

"At first, I jumped up and down and a couple minutes later I was shedding tears," he said. "It's the most pride I've ever had in anything I've done.

"Especially because animation was something I fell into and I didn't know what I wanted to do coming out of high school. I took a shot at it and it turned out to be absolutely something I love."

The 2007 Cissna Park High School alumnus, who lives in Champaign, was one of three winners in the animation category of the Student Academy Awards for his 3-D animated film "Die Flucht" — German for "The Escape."

"Die Flucht" follows the story of a lonely figurine, a boy, traveling on a fixed machine track, trying to catch a red balloon. After the machine breaks down, the boy comes to life and finishes the cycle he originally had been destined to be on forever.

Boyce, 28, made "Die Flucht" during his senior year at DePaul University in Chicago, where he majored in cinematic 3-D animation and graduated this past November.

At DePaul, "Die Flucht" won the judge's choice, faculty choice and best animation awards at the 2015 Premiere, the annual student film festival hosted by the university's School of Cinematic Arts.

It was the first animated film to win the faculty and judge's choice awards in that festival.

You can't see the entire "Die Flucht" online — there's a trailer on Vimeo — because Boyce is submitting the short to film festivals.

So far, it's been accepted into the Cleveland International, Traverse City and Lincoln (Illinois) film festivals. And, it likely will be part of the New Art Film Festival on Oct. 30 at the Art Theater Co-op, Champaign.

The inspiration for the film came from many different places, Boyce wrote on his website.

"As a child, I loved building all sorts of contraptions, with whatever I could find. They didn't always turn out the best though! So with this film, I wanted to revisit those roots and make something unlike anything I've ever made. My one rule: It had to actually work. And so it does!"

"Die Flucht" also is "incredibly personal" to Boyce, whose father died when Carter was 18.

The short reflects how Carter's life "sort of" broke down before he found a new one.

"My father's passing allowed me to open my eyes and kind of escape this reality I felt I was built into and to explore something more," he told The News-Gazette. "It helped me come alive in the past 10 years."

Boyce and his family, including older brother Luke, director at Shatterglass Studios in Champaign, will attend the 43rd Student Academy Awards ceremony Sept. 22 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Carter and the other 16 student winners are invited to come the preceding week to experience film industry activities before the ceremony.

Boyce, who studied video-game design at Parkland College before attending DePaul, hopes to work with stop-motion animation as well. His ultimate goal: direct animated features for Pixar, Disney or other studios.

The Academy established the Student Academy Awards in 1972 to provide a showcase for emerging talent.

"The 2016 winners join the ranks of such past Student Academy Award winners as Pete Docter, Cary Fukunaga, John Lasseter, Spike Lee, Trey Parker and Robert Zemeckis," according to a release from the Academy, which hands out the Oscars each year.

This year, the academy received a record number of entries for the Student Academy Awards competition — 1,749 films from 286 U.S. and 95 international colleges and universities. A record number of academy members voted.