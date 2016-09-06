Labor Day parade: A show of unity

Image Gallery: C-U Labor Day Parade 2016 » more Ron Hursey, Bondville, with Laborers Union Local 703, waves to the crowd as he helps to carry a large American flag at the Champaign-Urbana Labor Day Parade in downtown Urbana on Monday, September 5, 2016.

By Natalie Wickman

URBANA — There was no shortage of American flags, honking horns and candy littering the streets during Monday's Champaign County Labor Day parade.

Forty groups strolled through Broadway Avenue and Washington Street before the parade ended near the Brookens Administrative Center. They were met with cheers and expressions of gratitude from watchers lining the route.

"(The parade) is a way to celebrate the brotherhood within our trades," said Matt Kelly, president of the Champaign County American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations. "It's a way to remem- ber what has been fought for and gained."

Forty-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and time off for holidays and weekends highlighted what parade attendees were thankful for.

"Many people died for the eight-hour workday and we need to remember that," said Stuart Levy, of Champaign. "Our modern life owes a lot to the struggles of past workers."

One hundred thirty-four years after the first official Labor Day, the tradition of honoring workers continued Monday as many parents brought their children — some as young as babies and toddlers — to watch the festivities and don red, white and blue.

The Champaign City Council made an appearance near the end of the parade line.

Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen said the council is "pretty united so it's fun to walk together."

Greg Stock, who represents District 4, has been teaching history at Centennial High School for 24 years. If he could redo his career, he said he would be a history professor specializing in labor studies.

"So much of (labor history) is in Chicago," he said, noting how he likes to take his students there on field trips.

At the parade's end, 2,000 free hot dog meals were passed out with the help of St. Joseph's United Methodist Church. Thirty of its volunteers cooked and packaged all of the meals, which were paid for by the labor union.

"If it wasn't for the people who went before us, we'd probably have different (working) conditions today," said Veda Cooling, St. Joseph's volunteer and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.