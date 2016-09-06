Man runs from police after I-72 stop
CHAMPAIGN — State police are looking for a Decatur man who fled from a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a police report, a state trooper made a traffic stop on Interstate 72 at milepost 175 between Champaign and Decatur at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver, identified as Briayon C. Cunningham of Decatur, got out of his vehicle and ran across the highway and into a cornfield.
Police do not know if Cunningham is armed.
If you see him, please contact police.
