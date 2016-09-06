Man runs from police after I-72 stop

Photo by: Provided The Illinois State Police released these photos of Briayon C. Cunningham of Decatur, who they say ran away from his vehicle after being stopped at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 72 at milepost 175 between Champaign and Decatur.

CHAMPAIGN — State police are looking for a Decatur man who fled from a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, a state trooper made a traffic stop on Interstate 72 at milepost 175 between Champaign and Decatur at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver, identified as Briayon C. Cunningham of Decatur, got out of his vehicle and ran across the highway and into a cornfield.

Police do not know if Cunningham is armed.

If you see him, please contact police.