Man who admitted carrying loaded gun gets prison

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he was carrying a loaded gun on a city street earlier this summer has been sentenced to three years in prison.

In return for John R. Weatherall's guilty plea Tuesday to aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a prosecutor dismissed other charges accusing him of armed violence, burglary and resisting a peace officer.

Weatherall, 20, who listed an address in the 1200 block of North Champaign Street, was arrested about 4:20 a.m. on June 27.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said police were called to the One Stop Food & Liquor, 701 N. Neil St., about a burglary.

They spotted a man, later identified as Weatherall, walking west on Maple Street trying to remove his sweatshirt. He was also wearing black jeans and gloves.

Banach said when the officer tried to get him to stop, he resisted arrest. The officer eventually got Weatherall on the ground and on him found a screwdriver. Later, when police got Weatherall handcuffed and on his feet, a loaded .25-caliber gun fell from his waistband.

Banach said police were unable to obtain surveillance video from the business to verify that Weatherall was the person who a witness said tried to break out a window and later got in the One Stop through a back door.

Weatherall was given credit for 72 days already served in jail. He was ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition to Champaign police.

Banach said Weatherall had no previous adult convictions.