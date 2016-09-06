Police nab Champaign bank robbery suspect
URBANA — A Champaign man arrested Monday in connection with a bank robbery last week is due back in court next month.
Champaign police said Carlos K. Davis, 40, who listed an address in the 800 block of West Hill Street, was arrested for the Aug. 30 aggravated robbery of Central Illinois Bank, 302 W. Springfield Ave., C.
Davis appeared before Judge Brett Olmstead Tuesday, who continued Davis’ bond at $100,000 and told him to be back oct. 3.
Davis had been identified as the alleged robber within hours of the holdup, that occurred about 12:22 p.m. that Tuesday. A warrant was issued that same day for his arrest after he was charged with the Class 1 felony.
Police said Davis allegedly inferred he had a weapon and demanded cash from a teller. There were no customers in the bank at the time. The employee handed over money and he fled.
Police had been looking for him and on Monday spotted him in traffic in a vehicle and watched him until they could get the vehicle stopped.
He was arrested abut 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of Haines Boulevard and Prospect Avenue and taken to the Champaign County Jail.
He had been identified as the alleged robber within hours of the holdup....now there's an amazing feat of darry-do: From a still photo off the bank surveillance video, police came up with name, address, age, and birthdate "within hours". Facial recognition software? A detective recognized him off the video?
Wouldn't the community learn more if the U of I's College of Law, College of Psychology, and School of Social Work did a case study of this robbery to understand what's driving these wasteful and self-destructive robbery attempts?
The famous bank robber, Willie Sutton, was once asked by a reporter why he robbed banks. His response was "because that's where the money is." This common sense response is now referred to as Sutton's Law. Basically, why look into indepth reasons when the obvious is staring you in the face.
Why so many bank robberies? Poor economy. People need money. Banks have the money. People who rob banks aren't criminal masterminds. If they were, they wouldn't rob a bank. The success rate is way too low. They are just people who are looking for money.
"...because that's where the money is."
True, that is always the first explanation and makes sense. Could other correlating factors be present? Substance abuse? Lack of education? Poor work history? Unemployed? Previously convicted?
Well, it's 10-20 years in prison now. What a waste.
http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2016-08-30/updated-police-identif...
"Shaffer said the bank photo of the robber and information from people who know Davis led to the warrant for his arrest."
Comments
