Police nab Champaign bank robbery suspect

URBANA — A Champaign man arrested Monday in connection with a bank robbery last week is due back in court next month.

Champaign police said Carlos K. Davis, 40, who listed an address in the 800 block of West Hill Street, was arrested for the Aug. 30 aggravated robbery of Central Illinois Bank, 302 W. Springfield Ave., C.

Davis appeared before Judge Brett Olmstead Tuesday, who continued Davis’ bond at $100,000 and told him to be back oct. 3.

Davis had been identified as the alleged robber within hours of the holdup, that occurred about 12:22 p.m. that Tuesday. A warrant was issued that same day for his arrest after he was charged with the Class 1 felony.

Police said Davis allegedly inferred he had a weapon and demanded cash from a teller. There were no customers in the bank at the time. The employee handed over money and he fled.

Police had been looking for him and on Monday spotted him in traffic in a vehicle and watched him until they could get the vehicle stopped.

He was arrested abut 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of Haines Boulevard and Prospect Avenue and taken to the Champaign County Jail.