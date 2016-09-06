State money allows work on UI research lab to resume
A local state lawmaker said thousands of new jobs could come to Central Illinois now that funding is available again for a new bio-processing research lab at the University of Illinois.
Republican Senator Chapin Rose of Mahomet announced Tuesday a $26 million investment from the state in the completion of the UI's Integrated Bioprocessing Research Lab along Pennsylvania Avenue on the southern edge of the ACES campus.
The IBRL aims to make new technologies in renewable fuel and energy do-able on a large scale. Construction began in November 2014 but stalled during the state's recent budget crisis.
IBRL director Vijay Singh said there is tremendous opportunity in the growing field.
- Hear from Vijay Singh.
Piatt County Farm Bureau President Shannon Carroll said the re-start of the project is welcome news for the struggling agriculture industry.
- Hear from Shannon Carroll.
Rose did not have a specific estimate of new jobs for the region but said Central Illinois' combination of crops, infrastructure and research is ideal. He also said there is no timeline yet for completion of the IBRL.
Comments
