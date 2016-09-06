Updated: Bonus coming Killeen's way

Video: Timothy Killeen named UI president » more Videographer: John Dixon Timothy Killeen was named the 20th president of the University of Illinois in a state wide introduction that concluded in the south lounge of the Illini Union in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 19, 2014.

URBANA — University of Illinois President Tim Killeen will receive a performance bonus this year, but the exact amount won’t be finalized by UI trustees until Thursday.

Killeen earns $600,000 annually, with the possibility of up to $100,000 in annual performance incentives based on predetermined goals set by the board.

His initial contract also included a $225,000 retention bonus if he remained president for five years, but that provision was dropped at Killeen’s request last year following the public flap over former Chancellor Phyllis' Wise potential $400,000 retention bonus. Killeen said that he didn't need a bonus to stay at Illinois and that retention incentives reward performance, not longevity.

The board decided several years ago to tie a portion of the president's total pay to performance based on mutually agreed-upon goals, spokesman Tom Hardy said.

The agenda for trustees’ regular meeting in Urbana on Thursday includes a “pay-for-performance compensation” item for Killeen. Trustees typically meet in executive session that morning to complete the president’s annual evaluation, then release the details of the proposed bonus before voting on it, Hardy said.

Even with a bonus, Killeen's total compensation will remain in the bottom half of compensation for Big Ten presidents, Hardy said. "Pay-for-performance" is a common practice in the corporate world and has been applauded for its use with university leadership, including Purdue University President Mitch

Daniels, he said.

Killeen completed his first official year as president in May, though he had worked part-time with former President Robert Easter for several months before that. This would be the first increase in his compensation.

He has dealt with a number of high-profile issues during that time, notably a state budget crisis that has cost the university hundreds of millions in annual funding and an investigation into administrators' use of private emails, which led to Wise's resignation.

Killeen's financial stewardship in light of the state’s fiscal crisis and his advocacy in Springfield on behalf of the UI system were key considerations for trustees in evaluating his performance, Hardy said. He also led the university through a new strategic planning process, another key goal.

Killeen and interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson also dealt with the fallout from the Steven Salaita controversy and oversaw investigations into athletic misconduct that led to the departures of an athletic director and head football coach.

The board will also vote Thursday on a performance bonus for UI Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis, who receives a salary of $400,000 a year. Amiridis returned a $50,000 annual housing allowance last year, saying he'd prefer to continue living in a campus-owned house.

The university has not had a general salary increase program for the past two years because of the state's budget problems, though Killeen said last week he was working to find money internally for mid-year raises for UI employees.