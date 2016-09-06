Urbana man facing battery, drug, child porn charges
URBANA — An Urbana man arrested last week for allegedly beating his girlfriend was charged Tuesday with a variety of offenses, including possession of child pornography.
Derrick Marion, 46, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, was charged in connection with events that occurred July 31.
Urbana police Sgt. Harley Rutledge said officers had been looking for Marion during August. A Crime Stoppers tip led to his arrest at an apartment on Griggs Street on Friday.
Rutledge said about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, police were summoned to the Austin Drive home, where a 39-year-old woman reported that Marion had punched her repeatedly in the head with his fists and an unknown object and choked her during an argument.
After allegedly battering her, he then forced her into a car and drove her around, continuing to verbally and physically assault her.
When he returned to the address, she was able to get out of the car and run to a neighbor's to summon police. By the time they arrived, Marion was gone. The woman had a bruise near her eye, a swollen forehead and an injured finger, Rutledge said.
While investigating the battery, Rutledge said, officers learned Marion had surveillance cameras on the inside and outside of the house. They obtained a search warrant and took his computer. On the computer, police found more than 30,000 images of children engaged in sex acts, some of which appeared to have been accessed as early as 2013 and others as recently in July.
They also found less than a gram of methamphetamine and crack cocaine residue in the house.
Marion was charged Tuesday in Champaign County Circuit Court with eight felony counts. Four allege possession of child pornography. The other four allege aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Marion at $150,000 and told him to be back in court Oct. 4.
