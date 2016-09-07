Accident closes northbound lanes on U.S. 45

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette
An AirLife helicopter arrives on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 45 just north of Leverett Road on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2016.
Rescue personnel are on the scene of a three-vehicle accident that has closed down the northbound lanes of U.S. 45 just north of Leverett Road in Champaign County.
Photo editor John Dixon is on the scene of this develping story.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.