Accident closes northbound lanes on U.S. 45

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette An AirLife helicopter arrives on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 45 just north of Leverett Road on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2016.

Rescue personnel are on the scene of a three-vehicle accident that has closed down the northbound lanes of U.S. 45 just north of Leverett Road in Champaign County.

Photo editor John Dixon is on the scene of this develping story.