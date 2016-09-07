Area history, Sept. 7, 2016

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Harrison Lientz, 28, a drop forge operator and general repairman at the Bonner Drop Forge Co. in Champaign, was killed almost instantly yesterday evening in an accident at the plant. While on a ladder, he received an electric shock from a light bulb and fell hard to the concrete floor below, striking his head. The dead body was carried to the Lientz home at No. 9 Bonner Addition.

In 1966, the new District 505 Junior College won't have a campus selected until a new president has been chosen and hired, board President William Froom said.

In 2001, Scott Johnston Saturday closed his Johnston's Sports Stop at its longtime downtown Champaign location at 34 Chestnut St. and reopened today under new business names in Savoy. The new names are Johnson's Sporting Emporium and Beautiful Johnston Farm's Produce Market.