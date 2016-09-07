Champaign council meets new school resource officers

By NATALIE WICKMAN

CHAMPAIGN — Two Champaign police officers have gone back to school.

Jeremy Canales and William Cowan were introduced at Tuesday's city council meeting as the newly appointed school resource officers for Edison Middle School and Champaign Central High School, respectively. Each will be the only officer at their school.

"I love the idea of being able to help (kids) out when things start to happen," Canales said, noting the age of the students he's working with.

Canales, a 15-year veteran of the department, has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University in Michigan. He came to Champaign after seven years with the Rapid City, S.D., Police Department.

A Champaign native, Cowan will be serving at his former high school. He said the opportunity is "an honor" and "surreal."

"To be in the same halls you were in (previously) helps you to have a deeper understanding of what (the students) are going through," he said.

The officers said preparations for the job included involvement in the Risk Watch injury-prevention program for grade-schoolers, practicing as an SRO for a week and training with the National Association of Student Resource Officers.

The SRO program isn't without critics. Since officers were installed in Unit 4 schools a decade ago, a majority of students arrested have been black, according to department statistics. The highest number of students arrested in a school year was 84 in 2008-09; the lowest was 21 in 2013-14.

In response, the officers said there needs to be an emphasis on communication. Cowan said policing is a unique job in that it's hard to understand if one is not on the front lines.

"Life is very complex and we have the tendency to see things from one side," Canales said. "When we sit down and talk about what's going on, we understand where each other is coming from."

While in the position, Cowan said he wants to engage kids, parents and the overall community. In addition, he plans to have positive interactions and difficult conversations when need be.

"I just want to build relationships," Canales said about his goals for the job. "I desire seeing a community coming together."

In other business, the council unanimously approved the purchase and replacement of 35 in-car camera systems, 125 body cameras and a digital management system with accessories for the police department.