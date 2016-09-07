Champaign driver in high-speed chase gets 13 years

URBANA — A Champaign man who led police on a high-speed chase to avoid arrest for a minor traffic offense has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Anthony Gilmore, 29, will have to spend at least 11 years of that sentence behind bars in the wake of a jury convicting him in July of being an armed habitual criminal.

The conviction stemmed from a Jan. 27 incident. Evidence at trial was that Champaign police Officer Ed Sebestik saw the van Gilmore was driving south on Prospect Avenue cut through a business parking lot to avoid having to stop at the stoplight at Bradley Avenue.

When the officer tried to stop Gilmore about 6 p.m., Gilmore headed west on Bradley at speeds up to 70 mph, then turned north on Williamsburg Drive, crashing into a house there. Later, firefighters checking the unoccupied house found a loaded handgun between the storm door and the front door.

Gilmore got out of the van with his hands up as if he were going to surrender, then took off running, prompting Sebestik to chase him. Gilmore eventually stopped running but refused orders to get down and was doused with pepper spray then handcuffed.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark presented evidence from Mike Verchota, the homeowner, who said damage to his house amounted to $5,742, $5,000 of which he had to pay as an insurance deductible.

Clark argued for a 20-year prison term for Gilmore, noting he has had every opportunity the criminal justice system has to offer, from conditional discharge to probation to boot camp, for previous felony convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, intimidation, obstructing justice, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

"This defendant, time and time again, breaks the same laws," the prosecutor argued to Judge Heidi Ladd. "These types of offenses should not be tolerated and a message of deterrence needs to be sent."

Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones argued that Gilmore's prior convictions make it difficult for him to get a job. She said even though he does not financially support his two children, he acts as their caretaker. She recommended a minimum sentence of six years.

Gilmore asked for leniency so he could be with his children while they are young.

Ladd noted that Gilmore "really didn't care who was harmed" when he sped on a busy street at 6 p.m. and crashed into a house. It was only good fortune no one was in it, she said.

The fact that he did so while armed with a fully loaded weapon, she said, makes his a "measurable risk to the community."

In addition to the prison sentence, Ladd ordered Gilmore to make restitution of $5,742 for the damage he caused to Verchota's house.