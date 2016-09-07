Champaign teachers give OK to strike

CHAMPAIGN — On the same day the Champaign Educational Support Professionals union came to a tentative agreement on their contract with the school board, the teachers’ union voted in favor of a strike.

After meeting for less than two hours in Centennial High School’s Aldridge Auditorium, the Champaign Federation of Teachers, which represents over 800 Unit 4 educators, cast enough votes to authorize the union to strike. An “overwhelming majority” voted in favor of the decision, union President Jennifer White said.

But that doesn’t mean teachers are walking out of class today, or anytime soon, White said. In fact, the earliest any strike could take place would be mid to late-October.

The two sides will meet again Sept. 20 for the CFT’s ninth bargaining session with the district. If no progress is made at that gathering, both the union and the district will have to publicly post their proposals by Sept. 27. Both propositions must be publicly accessible for seven days before the teachers could move toward a strike, she said.

While the two sides have been able to settle on a variety of issues during bargaining sessions — health insurance contributions, sick leave language, compensation for middle and high school club sponsors — there are still a variety of topics both the district and the CFT haven’t been able to come to agreement on, White said.