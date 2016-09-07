Chicago teenager injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE — Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old Chicago man on Monday.

About 1 p.m. Monday, police were called to first block of South Griffin Street in Danville on a report of shots fired. Officers found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was rushed to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and has since been released, police said.

Multiple residents heard the shots but did not see who was shooting, they said.

The victim told police he was walking in the area when he heard the shots and began to run and was struck in the leg.

Police are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information to call them at 217-431-2245 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.