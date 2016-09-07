Danville council OKs purchase of dilapidated properties

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette This vacant, dilapidated house at 608 Martin St. is one of more than 100 properties in poor condition that the city of Danville is considering buying for more than $60,000 with plans to demolish most of them.

DANVILLE — Just down the block from Robert Durbin's home sits a vacant house with large holes in the roof, numerous broken windows and overgrown bushes and weeds hiding the front porch. A condemned sign hangs on the front door.

It's been like that the entire two years Durbin has lived on this Danville road. Some nights, he has seen people going in and out of the back door at 608 Martin St. He said he knows vacant houses can be a haven for illegal activity, including drugs.

He said he would love to see the house fixed up again, maybe turned into a rental property for someone who can't afford to buy a house. But if it's beyond saving, he said he agrees that it needs to be demolished.

Durbin may soon see the wrecking ball on Martin Street after aldermen unanimously approved Tuesday night spending more than $60,000 to buy 95 mostly vacant, mostly residential dilapidated properties — including 608 Martin — slated for sale at the Vermilion County tax auction later this month. The plan is to demolish all of them except a small number that may be worth saving.

But Mayor Scott Eisenhauer doesn't want to stop there. Later in the meeting, he proposed spending $5 million to tear down 400 properties in five years and create a rehabilitation program to save others in decline.

And he proposed increasing the city's sales tax by 0.5 percentage points to generate the money for the plan.

As mayor of Danville for more than a decade, Eisenhauer said complaints about abandoned properties are easily the No. 1 comment he gets from residents, whether it's a phone call to his office or in person at a neighborhood association meeting or while shopping at the grocery store.

"Someone always comes up to me about that one property in their neighborhood that's devaluing their neighborhood and the pride in the area," he said.

That's why, after already demolishing more than 252 mostly residential properties since 2009, his administration wants to get even more aggressive about demolishing the worst offenders — 315 were marked in very poor condition in a recent city-wide survey of all structures.

But another 1,200 properties were identified as poor condition, teetering on the edge of becoming "very poor" but with the potential to move up to fair or good condition with some improvements, Eisenhauer said after Tuesday night's meeting.

Increasing the city's 8.75 percent sales tax to 9.25 percent would generate an additional $1.8 million a year to help pay for the plan, according to city officials.

Alderman Lloyd Randle asked how Danville would stack up against other East Central Illinois communities, and Eisenhauer said Champaign and Urbana are both considering going to 10 percent.

Alderman Steve Foster said more residents pay sales tax than property tax in the city, and he asked about bumping the sales tax to 9.5 percent. Eisenhauer said that would generate more than $2 million a year in additional revenue.

Eisenhauer wants aldermen to vote on the sales-tax increase this month so that, if approved, it can start generating additional revenue beginning in April. But he cautioned that even with this additional income, the city will be struggling with a deficit in the coming year as expenses like salaries, health insurance and pensions are projected to increase significantly and revenues are lagging.

"I am a strong believer, even in light of the challenges ahead of us, we need to reinvest in the community and the sales tax is the most appropriate way to do that," he said.