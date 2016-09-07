The Health Reporter Is In: Sept. 7, 2016

Photo by: The Associated Press Over-the-counter antibacterial soaps.

Q: I’ve been using antibacterial soaps and hand sanitizers for years, and I think we don’t get sick as often as we used to. Are they really just worthless?

A: It’s only the over-the-counter antibacterial soaps — sold to be used at the sink — that the new Food and Drug Administration rule applies to, not the hand sanitizers we carry around to use when soap and water isn’t available.

Antibacterial washes used in health care settings are also exempt.

The FDA is in the process of taking a closer look at those hand sanitizers, too, but at least two people who work in high-traffic health care settings in Champaign-Urbana said they believe hand sanitizers help cut down on the spread of germs.

With respect to antibacterial soaps and washes, the FDA issued a final rule this month stating manufacturers can no longer market those products containing one or more of 19 certain ingredients, including the most commonly used triclosan in liquid soaps and triclocarban in bar soaps. The FDA said manufacturers didn’t demonstrate these products were safe for long-term daily use or any more effective than regular soap and water. Manufacturers have a year to remove their products and/or come up with new formulas.

Meanwhile, the FDA issued a proposed rule in late June seeking more information about over-the-counter antiseptic rubs, including hand sanitizers, which, the agency says are being used by millions of Americans daily, sometimes several times a day, even in settings in which infection risk is relatively low.

Specifically, the agency has asked manufacturers for data on three active ingredients — alcohol (ethanol or ethyl alcohol), isopropyl alcohol and benzalkonium chloride — that can prove they’re generally safe and effective at reducing bacteria on the skin.

The hand sanitizer kept around the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for the public to use contains a small concentration of alcohol that kills surface bacteria on the hand, according to Alwais Vaid, an epidemiologist with the district.

Good hand washing is always the first choice, he said, but he believes hand sanitizers can also make a difference in hospitals, grocery stores and other high-traffic areas. Consider all the people who have touched the grocery cart and doorknobs before you, he said.

What’s recommended hand-washing? Use soap and scrub for 15-20 seconds under regular-temperature water — it doesn’t have to be hot water — Vaid said.

Susan Ruwe, the senior infection preventionist at Carle, said using hand sanitizers, plus washing hands, in a health care setting is better at fighting bacteria than hand-washing alone. Carle has Purell hand sanitizer with aloe in all areas for patients, staff and visitors to use, she said.

“It’s absolutely everywhere,” she said.

You can’t beat frequent hand-washing for improving your chances of staying well, though, Ruwe said. Don’t forget hand washing before you eat and after handling garbage, pets and using the bathroom, she said.

If soap and water isn’t available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.