Help sought in finding robber of 2 gas stations

Photo by: Surveillance photo This robbery took place at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Circle K at 1101 N. Mattis Ave., C. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Police are asking for help identifying a man involved with two recent armed robberies at Champaign gas stations.

The first robbery took place at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Circle K at 1101 N. Mattis Ave.

The second robbery was at 9 p.m. Monday at the Circle K at 1713 W. John St.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said the robber displayed a handgun to a store clerk before stealing cash and cigarettes in each holdup.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Shaffer described the armed robber as a black male in his 20s with a tall, thin build.

If you have any information about these crimes, contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly get a reward should call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, go online to 373tips.com, or text "CCTIP" plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters are anonymous. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.