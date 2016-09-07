Help sought in finding robber of 2 gas stations
CHAMPAIGN — Police are asking for help identifying a man involved with two recent armed robberies at Champaign gas stations.
The first robbery took place at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Circle K at 1101 N. Mattis Ave.
The second robbery was at 9 p.m. Monday at the Circle K at 1713 W. John St.
Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said the robber displayed a handgun to a store clerk before stealing cash and cigarettes in each holdup.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Shaffer described the armed robber as a black male in his 20s with a tall, thin build.
If you have any information about these crimes, contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly get a reward should call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, go online to 373tips.com, or text "CCTIP" plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
Tipsters are anonymous. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.
