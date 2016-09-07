Lovie's revised deal: More money earlier

Photo by: Heather Coit UI football coach, Lovie Smith, is welcomed to the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.

Illinois football Coach Lovie Smith could get a bigger payday next year under the proposed terms of his final employment agreement.

The six-year contract, to be voted on by UI trustees Thursday, still provides $21 million in direct compensation to Smith over six years, plus another $8 million in potential bonuses.

But it redistributes $2 million of that income so Smith gets it sooner, officials said Wednesday.

Interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson said $1 million would be moved from the fifth and sixth years of the contract and added to the second and third years. The overall amount of pay won’t change, she said.

Wilson told trustees at a committee meeting that the UI has been reviewing contracts from other Big Ten and Power 5 conference schools over the past few months.

“We really wanted to solidify the contract” and ensure it is as competitive as possible, Wilson said.

Under the new terms, Smith would get: $2 million this year, $3 million next year and $4 million a year for the remaining four years of the contract.

He is also eligible for up to $1 million a year in performance incentives based on athletic and academic achievements, such as a Big Ten title or bowl berths. And he will receive $1 million if he stays through the end of the third year of the contract — the 2018 season — and another $1 million if he stays through 2021.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday what sort of buyout provision the contract includes. His original contract called for Smith to pay “liquidated damages” if he leaves the UI before the end of the contract.