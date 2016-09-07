Rantoul man's murder charges dismissed

Photo by: Provided Patrick Kennedy

URBANA — Champaign County’s top prosecutor has dismissed murder charges against a Rantoul man accused of killing his infant foster son more than two years ago, citing the changed opinions of medical experts and additional evidence produced after the charges were filed as factors in her decision.

Patrick Kennedy, 37, whose last known address was in the 400 block of East Belle Avenue, had been charged in May 2014 in connection with the April 23, 2014, death of Daniel Lindholm-Wilkins, 7 weeks.

The unresponsive infant was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital shortly after 5 p.m. on April 17 with bleeding in the brain and rib fractures. He was declared brain dead six days later.

“Based on additional evidence we received after (Kennedy) had agreed to plead guilty, we submitted the case to an independent medical expert who disagreed with the conclusions that our original doctor had provided to us. Based on that, we determined we were unable to proceed with our case,” said Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.

In April 2015, Kennedy, represented by Urbana attorney Baku Patel, was prepared to plead guilty to aggravated battery to a child for a 15-year prison sentence.

After hearing a brief explanation of the state’s evidence, Judge Heidi Ladd rejected the agreement, saying only it was not an “appropriate resolution.”

As Kennedy’s criminal case was pending, the state’s attorney’s office was also proceeding with a case against Kennedy and his wife, Theresa, in juvenile abuse and neglect court regarding the couple’s own son, then 3.

That abuse and neglect case was filed on May 6, 2014, a day after Theresa Kennedy had posted bond for her husband to be released from the county jail.

Rietz said Kennedy eventually surrendered his parental rights to his own child. The couple also divorced in April 2015.

Just days after the rejected guilty plea, Kennedy sent to Judge Richard Klaus, who was then presiding in the abuse case, a printout of an email that reportedly came from his wife.

Purportedly written in June 2014, the email said she had been upset with the infant on the morning of April 14, 2014, and had “thrown” him into his car seat.

Rietz said her office then presented that scenario, along with the observations of other adults who had seen Daniel early on April 14, to the original doctor who examined Daniel.

“Based on the original information provided, the doctor’s opinion was that the injuries would have occurred when Patrick Kennedy was the only caretaker. However, after Judge Ladd rejected his plea, we received additional evidence that was submitted to our original doctor, who changed his opinion about the timing of the injuries to include a time when Mrs. Kennedy would also have been caring for the child,” Rietz said. “That revised opinion was also confirmed by our second independent medical expert.”

Rietz said the doctors, after reviewing the scenarios, found that the baby’s injuries — instead of happening just two hours before he went to the hospital — could have happened in the early morning and the symptoms of lethargy and not eating could have been developing throughout the day, leading up to the projectile vomiting that prompted Kennedy to call paramedics to his home.

“At this point, we don’t believe we can proceed on our case against Patrick Kennedy. We are filing pleadings in the juvenile abuse and neglect case regarding the surviving child,” she said.

“I’ve had four different attorneys on my staff working on this case,” Rietz said, adding all four agree a murder conviction for Patrick Kennedy based on the evidence they have would be unlikely.

“I have never asked anyone to attempt to argue a case they don’t believe and no one believes we have sufficient evidence to prove Patrick Kennedy did this. This question is, someone must have hurt this child. But now he’s the main witness and he gave at least five different statements (to police),” she said.

Rietz said in the juvenile case, there were expert evaluations about Patrick Kennedy, which she also considered before arriving at her decision to dismiss the charges.

“It’s frustrating but I have a responsibility to do justice. I also have a responsibility to charge cases that have a reasonable likelihood of success. So at this point, we are focusing on the child welfare case,” she said.

Rietz noted that there is no statute of limitations regarding the filing of murder charges should police develop more information.