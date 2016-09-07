Teacher of the Week: Patti Rull

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Patti Rull is a data and instructional facilitator at Northeast Elementary Magnet School in Danville Tuesday August 30, 2016.

Meet Patti Rull. She’s been a classroom teacher, an assistant principal and for the last few years, a data and instructional facilitator at Danville’s Northeast Elementary Magnet School in Danville.

That requires her to go into classrooms at all grade levels to present lessons and share instructional ideas and strategies.

Her favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention is showing a genuine interest in them and their learning.

“Giving students real-life situations helps motivate their thought process,” Rull said. “It’s all about making connections and building trusting relationships. I also try to sing once in a while, that really gets their attention, or at least we share a smile and laugh together.”

Three items I have on my desk ... I have a picture of my darling granddaughters, my daily calendar of events and two computer monitors, which is very impressive to all the students and some staff members.

Teaching supplies I can’t do without … Technology in education is phenomenal, but wipe-off boards and markers would be at the top of my list. Best invention ever! When students have their own marker and wipe-off board, it empowers them to show the world their knowledge.

Funniest question a student ever asked … There are so many good ones, even the “Would you believe me, Mrs. Rull, if I told you the dog ate my homework?” In this case, the student produced a Zip lock bag filled with a chewed up math paper as tears rolled down her cheek. She brought in the evidence to make sure I believed her.

Favorite pastime ... Being with family and friends and even golf.

Longest I spent on one lesson plan ... Good question that I have no set answer for. I am always in the planning stage, even when I am teaching a lesson or presenting to staff.

Topic/subject I enjoy teaching the most ... I love teaching math to elementary students.

Relaxing summer activity I miss most ... Golf

My favorite school lunch as a student and now … I took my lunch as a student, so PB&J sandwiches. Now, I would say tilapia.

My classroom pet peeve … Being disrespectful to self and others. When students respect themselves they can have empathy for others.

The best day of the week … When someone learns from me and then shares that knowledge with others. It can be part of the curriculum or a life lesson.

One item on my bucket list ... to finally learn how to play the violin.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … I would love to be an entertainer, if I could sing and dance. However, I can’t imagine not being in education in some capacity.