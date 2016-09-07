UI trustees to act on resolution thanking Wilson, approval of hires

Photo by: Provided Interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson is set to get a send-off from University of Illinois trustees at their next meeting.

URBANA — Interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson will get a send-off from University of Illinois trustees before stepping down later this month.

The board will consider a resolution Thursday expressing its "deepest gratitude" to Wilson for "sharing your talents and leadership at such a pivotal time" in the university's history.

Trustees will also formally approve the employment agreement for head football Coach Lovie Smith and a slew of administrative appointments. The meeting starts at 8 a.m. at the Illini Union, although the public session won't begin until 9:45 a.m.

Wilson took the job in August 2014 after the sudden resignation of Phyllis Wise, following an investigation into administrators' use of private emails to shield university business from public view. At the time, the university was also in the middle of an investigation into allegations of coaching abuse and dealing with fallout from the Steven Salaita case, as well as a state budget crisis.

Wilson will return to her job as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences when Robert Jones takes over as chancellor Sept. 26.

The board's resolution says Wilson led the campus through "a host of challenges with poise, wisdom and integrity," and praised her "calm, insightful approach" and capacity to listen and communicate.

"The interim role is often regarded as just a caretaker who bridges the gap between administrations. However, circumstances demanded much more of you than this, and you ably rose to the call," it says, calling her a "profile in courage."

President Tim Killeen especially benefited from her advice and support, the resolution says.

"As a mentor to your colleagues, you have led with a generous, thoughtful and unselfish grace, and your quiet dignity has been a steadying presence throughout the year," it said.

The terms of Smith's six-year contract were released last spring, but the employment agreement could provide additional details. UI officials would not discuss it Tuesday, saying it hadn't been finalized.

As announced earlier, Smith will receive $21 million in direct compensation — $2 million in each of the first two years of the contract, $3 million in the third year, $4 million in the fourth and $5 million in years five and six.

He is also eligible for up to $1 million a year in performance incentives based on athletic and academic achievements, such as a Big Ten title or bowl berths. And he will receive $1 million if he stays through the end of the third year of the contract — the 2018 season — and another $1 million if he stays through 2021.

The board will also act on several previously announced administrative appointments, including:

— Dr. King Li of Wake Forest University as dean of the new Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

— National Center for Supercomputing Applications Director Edward Seidel as interim vice president for research. A national search is underway to find a successor to Lawrence Schook, who is returning to the faculty.

— Kimberlee Kidwell as dean of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. She is now acting dean of the agricultural college at Washington State University.

— Executive Associate Dean James Anderson as interim dean of the College of Education, replacing Mary Kalantzis, who is returning to the faculty.

— Marilyn Marshall, assistant vice president for academic affairs, as interim vice president for academic affairs until a permanent replacement for Christophe Pierre is named. That decision is expected soon. She has been serving in that role since Pierre left the UI for a new job on Aug. 22.