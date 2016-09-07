UPDATE: Drivers from Rantoul, Gifford injured in crash on U.S. 45

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette An AirLife helicopter arrives on the scene of a crash on U.S. 45 near Leverett Road on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2016.

5 p.m.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital after being injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 45 near Leverett Road in Champaign County on Wednesday.

State police said a Toyota Camry, driven by Anthony Richard Hakl, 74, of Loda, and a Ford Explorer, driven by Parker Wolf, 45, of Rantoul, were traveling south on U.S. 45 about 8:20 a.m. as a northbound Toyota Corolla, driven by Carolyn M. Ross, 62, of Gifford, approached them about one-eighth mile south of Leverett Road. Witnesses told state police the Camry was in the driving lane and moved into the passing lane, reportedly cutting off the Explorer.

The vehicles driven by Hakl and Wolf made contact, sending the Explorer into the center median, where it overturned into the northbound lanes into the path of the Corolla. The Explorer landed on top of the Corolla in the driving lane.

Wolf was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Ross was airlifted to the hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

State police said seatbelts were worn in all three vehicles. Airbags were deployed in Wolf's vehicle and in Ross' vehicle.

State police said the crash is still under investigation.

***

10 a.m.

Illinois State Police report U.S. 45 has been reopened to traffic following a morning accident.

***

Rescue personnel are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that has closed down the northbound lanes of U.S. 45 just north of Leverett Road in Champaign County.

Photo editor John Dixon is on the scene.