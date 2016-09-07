UPDATE: Two drivers injured in crash on U.S. 45

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette An AirLife helicopter arrives on the scene of a crash on U.S. 45 near Leverett Road on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2016.

11:25 a.m.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital after being injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 45 near Leverett Road in Champaign County on Wednesday.

State police said a Toyota Camry, driven by Anthony Hakl, 74, of Loda, and a Ford Explorer, driven by Parker Wolf, 45, of Rantoul, were traveling south on U.S. 45 about 8:20 a.m. as a northbound Toyota Corolla approached them about one-eighth mile south of Leverett. Witnesses told state police the Camry was in the driving lane and moved into the passing lane, reportedly cutting off the Explorer.

The vehicles made contact, sending the Explorer into the center median, where it overturned into the northbound lanes into the path of the Corolla. The Explorer landed on top of the Corolla in the driving lane.

Wolf was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The driver of the Corolla, a 62-year-old Gifford woman, was airlifted to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

10 a.m.

Illinois State Police report U.S. 45 has been reopened to traffic following a morning accident.

Rescue personnel are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that has closed down the northbound lanes of U.S. 45 just north of Leverett Road in Champaign County.

Photo editor John Dixon is on the scene.