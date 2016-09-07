UPDATED: Champaign teachers give OK to strike

CHAMPAIGN — On the same day that the Champaign Educational Support Professionals union reached a tentative agreement on its contract with the Unit 4 school board, the teachers’ union voted in favor of a strike.

After meeting for less than two hours Wednesday in Centennial High School’s Aldridge Auditorium, the Champaign Federation of Teachers, which represents more than 800 Unit 4 educators, cast enough votes to authorize the union to strike.

An “overwhelming majority” voted in favor of the decision, union President Jennifer White said.

That, however, doesn’t mean teachers are walking out of classrooms anytime soon, White said. In fact, the earliest any strike could take place would be mid- to late-October.

The two sides will meet again on Sept. 20 for the CFT’s ninth bargaining session with the district.

If no progress is made at that gathering, both the union and the district will have to publicly post their proposals by Sept. 27.

Both proposals must be publicly accessible for seven days before the teachers could move toward a strike, White said.

In a statement, Champaign school board president Chris Kloeppel said, “The board of education is aware of and understands the result of today’s vote but remains hopeful that we can find common ground. We will continue to bargain in good faith in an effort to bring a successful and agreeable conclusion to these negotiations.”

While the two sides have been able to settle a variety of issues during bargaining sessions — among them: health insurance contributions, sick leave language and compensation for middle and high school club sponsors — there are still many areas the two sides haven’t come to an agreement on, White said.

According to White, Unit 4 wants:

— An incentive that would give more money to teachers who stay at schools with high turnover rates.

White said it’s the union’s position that such a move wouldn’t benefit students: “They haven’t quite defined what high turnover means; it could look different at different schools. ... It seems like it’s just throwing money at a problem, instead of addressing the root problems of culture or climate at those schools. We have hesitation on this.”

— Additional pay for people who take “hard-to-fill” positions. White said the ambiguity over what qualifies as such could lead to bias and favoritism.

— An extended school day, which remains on the table. The lack of details about how it would work and how teachers would be compensated makes it a tough sell for the union, White said.

Outside of salary concerns, the details of which White said she couldn’t share until the union’s proposal is made public, the CFT is calling for other changes in the next contract. Among them:

— Language that gives school librarians more manageable schedules and also incorporates collaboration time for educators who aren’t regular classroom teachers.

— A change in language that requires teachers to fill out additional paperwork about lesson plans. “It’s micromanagement, and I think there are better ways we could be spending our time than filling out a form that no one is giving feedback on,” White said.

— Protection for teachers and students when technology and social media are used improperly at school. “We want to make sure there is due process involved with how the district responds when something is used inappropriately,” White said.

Union teachers’ contracts expired on June 30, but bargaining sessions between Unit 4 and CFT began on April 29. White said it’s common for teachers to start the school year without a contract in place.