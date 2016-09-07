UPDATED: Lovie's revised deal: More money earlier

Photo by: Heather Coit UI football coach, Lovie Smith, is welcomed to the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith could get a bigger payday next year under the proposed terms of his final employment agreement.

The six-year contract, to be voted on by UI trustees today, still provides $21 million in direct compensation to Smith over six years, plus another $8 million in potential bonuses.

But it redistributes $2 million of that income so Smith gets it sooner, officials said Wednesday.

Interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson said $1 million would be moved from the fifth and sixth years of the contract and added to the second and third years. The overall amount of pay won’t change, she said.

Under the new terms, Smith would get: $2 million this year, $3 million next year and $4 million a year for the remaining four years of the contract.

Wilson told trustees at a committee meeting that the UI has been reviewing contracts from other Big Ten and Power 5 conference schools over the past few months. The average Big Ten football contract pays about $2.5 million a year, she said.

The UI wanted to solidify the contract and ensure it is as competitive as possible, she said.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we do the right thing and we stabilize our coaching situation and keep him here for the long haul,” she said. “Lovie’s excited and so are we.”

Smith is also eligible for up to $1 million a year in performance incentives based on athletic and academic achievements, such as a Big Ten title or bowl berths. And he will receive $1 million if he stays through the end of the third year of the contract — the 2018 season — and another $1 million if he stays through 2021.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday what sort of buyout provision the contract includes. The original terms called for Smith to pay “liquidated damages” if he leaves the UI before the end of the contract, but officials declined to specify an amount.

Wilson said that information would be released later, once the contract is signed.