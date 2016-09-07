Urbana man's latest drug conviction brings prison sentence

URBANA — An Urbana man with a history of drug-related convictions and a lifestyle of drugs and gun violence was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison.

Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommend Isaac Moore, 29, last of the 1200 block of Harding Drive, for participation in the Department of Corrections' drug treatment program.

Moore pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, admitting that on Oct. 5, 2015, he had about 4 grams of cocaine in a car that Champaign police found as they investigated shots fired in the 1300 block of North Champaign Street.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark presented other evidence from local police officers to convince Ladd that Moore, a multiple-convicted felon, deserved a lengthy prison sentence.

That included:

— A May 28, 2011, incident in which Moore ran from a Champaign County sheriff's deputy trying to make a traffic stop. The deputy found about an ounce of cannabis belonging to Moore which he admitted he had just purchased.

— A June 4, 2011, incident in which a woman living on Aztec Place in Champaign asked Moore to leave her home; he threatened her by swinging a sword at her and also threatened to shoot her.

— An Oct. 2, 2015, incident in which Moore threatened to shoot a woman at the Days Inn on Bloomington Road after the woman had asked Moore's wife for a light for her cigarette. In his room there, police found less than a gram of cocaine, 4 grams of cannabis and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

— A March 29 armed robbery of a man in Champaign who was robbed of cash, a gold chain and a phone.

— A July 27 battery to a Champaign woman whose house Moore allegedly vandalized when she asked him to leave; the woman sustained a cut to her shoulder in the tussle that required stitches. The argument started when Moore accused the woman of taking his gun from him as he slept.

On Moore's behalf, his wife, Lawanda Moore, testified she's been married to him for more than three years and in a relationship with him for 10 and that he has a drug problem.

However, Lawanda Moore denied ever seeing her husband with a gun. She said both of them care for Moore's stepfather, who is in an assisted-living facility.

Isaac Moore testified that his mother, also a drug user, was murdered when he was 13, and that he was present and shot in the arm in 2008 when his cousin, Gregory Moore, was murdered. That was one of six times that he said he had been wounded by gunfire as an adult.

He asked for help with his drug problem.

Clark argued for a sentence of 20 years for Moore, saying that he has immersed himself in a lifestyle of drugs and violence that have become "a big problem for this community."

She asked the judge to fashion a sentence that would signal others involved in similar lifestyles that "their doling out of street justice is not going to be tolerated."

Moore's attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, said his client had pleaded guilty in his previous cases, has been employed and has never been to prison before. Acknowledging that a prison sentence was mandated, Piraino urged the judge to consider a prison with drug treatment or boot camp.

"I don't believe he has to go to prison for 20 years for the light bulb to go on," Piraino said.

Ladd admitted that Moore had an "unspeakable" childhood but called him an angry man engaged in a dangerous lifestyle that Moore was making even worse by injecting violence at many turns.

"The court sees every week the toll this community is paying for young men involved with drugs, guns and violence. The community must be protected from this man," she said.