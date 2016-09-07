Where's the chair?

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Frank Krasnowski, who uses his walker, seen here, for short distances is now forced to use it for long distances after his transport chair was stolen from Memorial Stadium in Champaign this past Saturday. Krasnowski was in his Illini room/man cave at his home in Tolono on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016.

TOLONO — Frank Krasnowski hopes that whoever took his transport chair from Memorial Stadium on Saturday needs it worse than he does.

And if they took his by mistake, he would like it back so he can get to this Saturday’s home game.

The 84-year-old Tolono man has had season tickets to University of Illinois football games at least 25 years. But now that he’s suffering from severe circulation problems in his legs, it’s getting tougher for the 1954 UI alumnus to get to his seat in the west stands.

A year ago, the retired Chicago school teacher and coach swallowed his pride and bought the chair with wheels, specifically to help him attend sporting events, especially UI football.

“I can walk very slowly, but I can’t walk long distances,” said Krasnowski, who was a walk-on defensive back for the Illini in 1952.

Krasnowski asked his good friend and long-time softball teammate Ron Bryant to push him in his transport chair from his car to the closest point to his seat inside Memorial Stadium and then back after the game.

Bryant readily agreed and the logistics worked fine for the pair’s maiden voyage for the first part of Saturday’s home opener.

“When we went in, he was told he could leave his chair at customer services. Two ladies sitting there said, ‘Just park it there in the corner,’” said Bryant, a retired Champaign police officer and the former owner of Leonard’s Pawn Shop in Champaign.

After delivering his pal to his portal, Bryant went to his seat in the upper deck and enjoyed an Illini victory.

When Bryant returned to guest services at the end of the game to retrieve the chair to pick up Krasnowski, the chair with wheels wasn’t there.

“The lady said a guy in a Marine hat came by and said it was his. The ladies said, ‘OK,’ and they took it,” he said of the pair who claimed a chair that did not belong to them, whether intentionally or by mistake.

Bryant was told the man in the red Marine hat was probably in his 60s, had an older guy with him, and that they had left moments earlier. A guest services employee and Bryant’s wife went looking for the pair but couldn’t find them.

Bryant said the guest services folks loaned him a chair owned by the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics so he could get his friend back to his car. Before leaving the stadium, Bryant and Krasnowski located police officers to make a report but were a bit put out by the officers’ attitude.

“A lady officer said, ‘Just because it’s not there doesn’t mean it’s stolen,’” Bryant recounted, adding that a sergeant eventually listened to their plight.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Matt Myrick said the sergeant didn’t write a report about Krasnowski’s chair, but Myrick contacted the DIA and learned there is an extra chair in its possession that appears like it doesn’t belong to the DIA.

Myrick said from talking to his sergeant and his friend at the DIA, it appears “there were two groups of patrons who asked if they could store their chairs at guest relations. They were told, ‘We can keep them, but we’re not responsible for them.’ One group, apparently the guy in the red Marine hat, got in a chair and left,” Myrick said.

He said by the time Bryant showed up to retrieve Krasnowski’s chair, someone from DIA apparently had gathered the DIA-owned wheelchairs and put them away.

“From what I was told, Frank left, then DIA figured out we have an extra chair,” Myrick said. “It appears the people with red hat took Frank’s chair and left there.”

Myrick said neither police nor the DIA know who took Krasnowski’s chair, presumably by mistake.

Both Bryant and Krasnowski were a little disappointed by what Krasnowski felt was a “cavalier” attitude by the guest relation folks and the police about his missing chair.

“I used to be a police officer so I would have expected a little more willingness to do something about it. They weren’t rushing to do it. I guess they don’t get many calls for stolen wheelchairs,” Bryant said.

Bryant said it was an unfortunate incident for his long-time friend, who he called a “very proud person” just trying to enjoy the games in spite of his physical limitations.

“He realizes he can’t walk very far. He knows what he can and cannot do and has asked me if I can help him,” said Bryant, adding he was glad to.

As for Krasnowski, he just wants his chair back.

“I hope whoever has the chair ... that they really need it and hope they aren’t just going to sell it for half price to make the money,” he said.