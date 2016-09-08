Area band to play Busch Stadium

Photo by: Della Perrone Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette at the C-U in the Prairibbean XII event in Champaign on August 6, 2016 A festive hand-painted guitar autographed by The Boat Drunks was among the silent auction items available at the event.

Going to Friday’s Cardinals game in St. Louis? Get to Busch Stadium early and you can hear a local band play the best of Jimmy Buffett.

The Boat Drunks are appearing in a pregame concert as part of Margaritaville Night. The Cardinals host the Brewers at 7:15. The 75-minute show starts at 5:15 and will be held on the upper concourse at the riverview corner of the stadium.

Boat Drunks manager and Urbana resident Todd Lindsey got a call from the Cardinals a month ago.

“As a Cubs fan, I will be very, very happy to cash a Cardinals check,” Lindsey said.

The band members are mostly from the area: Urbana’s Mike Miller (lead singer, accoustic guitar), Urbana’s Larry Lister (drums), Champaign’s Howie Golub (percussion, harmonica), Champaign’s Dyke Corson (guitar, pedal steel guitar), Champaign’s Josh Houchin (bass) and Peoria’s Curly Hendrickson (keyboards).

The band has been together for 16 years.

Theme tickets were sold that included a T-shirt. Lindsey said the tickets are close to being sold out.