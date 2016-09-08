Area history, Sept. 8, 2016

Today is Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, three people, including an Urbana school teacher, were killed today after being struck by an interurban car east of Muncie in Vermilion County. Miss Antrene Kirkland was killed instantly as were Miss Edith Elmdorf of Marion and Harold Gentzner of Wisconsin. The noise from a nearby Big Four freight train apparently prevented the three from hearing the oncoming interurban. Miss Kirkland had graduated from Urbana High School in 1910 and the University of Illinois in 1914.

In 1966, the Champaign Parking and Traffic Commission voted 5-1 to remove all parking from Green Street between Fourth and Wright streets. City traffic engineer B.F. Noonan sad the area is a "bottleneck," and that it sees an average of 15,000 cars a day.

In 2001, Rantoul and Clinton are the two finalists for a proposed $25 million hog processing plant and its 210 jobs.