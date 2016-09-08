Arrested in Danville, 3 men now facing murder charges

DANVILLE – Three Cincinnati men arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County last week are now being extradited to Colorado in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old whose body was found in that state Sept. 3.

Around 5 a.m. Aug. 27, an Illinois state trooper saw two vehicles driving erratically in the eastbound lanes of I-74. With assistance from Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies, both vehicles were stopped on the Gilbert Street exit south of Danville.

During the traffic stop, the trooper got consent to search one of the vehicles, a 2016 Charcoal Gray Jeep Wrangler —a rental vehicle with Canadian registration — and located a rifle.

A K-9 dog alerted officers to the second vehicle, a 2014 White Mercedes C300, registered in Colorado, and in a search of that vehicle, officers found 112.1 grams of suspected cocaine and two handguns.

State troopers also noticed blood in both vehicles during their searches, so both were impounded for further investigation.

The three Cincinnati men in the two vehicles — Michael Gresham, 20, and Joshua Baker, 20, in the Mercedes, and Lawrence Greggs Jr., 20, in the Jeep Wrangler — were arrested for weapon and drug offenses and charged Aug. 29.

In their investigation, state police discovered the Mercedes was registered to someone else in Colorado. After contacting police in Fort Collins, Colo., it was learned that the registered owner, Devon D. Smeltz, 21, was reported missing by his mother on Aug. 26. Gresham, Baker and Greggs were suspects in the disappearance of Mr. Smeltz.

On Saturday, Colorado authorities found Mr. Smeltz’s body.

Sgt. Lisa Mitchell with the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a local drug task force, said Colorado authorities then issued warrants for first-degree murder for all three men. On Tuesday, those warrants were served on the men, who are in custody at the county jail, waiting extradition to Colorado.

On Wednesday, the Vermilion County state’s attorney’s office dropped all local charges against three, so they can be extradited to Colorado to face the murder chargers there.

Illinois State Police Col. Tad Williams said Thursday: “I am proud of the good police work by our troopers and agents involved in this investigation. Their teamwork with outside agencies and across state lines led to the seizure of illegal drugs, guns and ultimately resulted in the arrest of three dangerous criminals.”

The case remains an open and ongoing investigation by the Fort Collins Police Department with the cooperation of the Illinois State Police.