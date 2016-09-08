Campus EMTs train on real life-saving tool

CHAMPAIGN — Treating a life-threatening allergic reaction often can't wait on the availability of a pricey EpiPen. But if you'll be attending an event on the University of Illinois campus, it won't have to.

Starting with Saturday's home football game, a campus emergency medical technician group will respond to any severe allergic reaction using a much-lower-cost — but just-as-effective — epinephrine treatment, thanks to training allowed under a new state law.

The law permits trained EMTs to dispense epinephrine, the same drug found in EpiPens, using a syringe and vial.

EpiPens use auto-injectors to dispense epinephrine, which treats a severe, potentially life-threatening condition called anaphylaxis.

The prices on EpiPens have risen by several hundred dollars in the last month.

But escalating prices were already putting pressure on emergency responders even months before that. State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, introduced the bill back in February that was signed into law last month. It allows trained EMTs to dispense epinephrine from vials to save money.

Rose credited the Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District for bringing the issue to his attention and said the law will save local governments in Illinois millions of dollars.

The student volunteer EMTs in the group IEMS who staff football games and hundreds of other events on campus were already trained to use EpiPens, and a group being trained Wednesday at Memorial Stadium to help staff the game Saturday need to be taught the correct amount of epinephrine to draw from the vial and how to inject it, according to Presence Health Regional EMS Medical Director Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand, who was conducting the training with Rose also on hand.

Bloomstrand said the drug is injected in the same area of the body, the side of the arm or thigh, using the vial and syringe method as it is using an EpiPen.

A crowd of about 50,000 has been projected to attend Saturday's game against North Carolina, and the savings from having the lower-cost epinephrine treatment available stand to be substantial.

The student group's adviser, Brian Brauer, said it was costing $2,400 to keep EpiPens, sold only in sets of two, on hand while the cost of a vial of epinephrine and syringe is roughly $5.

The group can use the savings for other needs, and emergency medical technicians across the state can do the same when they're also trained, said Brauer, the associate director of infrastructure and special projects for the UI Fire Service Institute.

"We've got equipment that needs to be updated," he said.

The campus organization has more than 150 volunteer members who provide emergency medical services at more than 250 events a year on campus, according to the UI. Some of the student volunteers are planning to serve in medical or emergency service fields, Bloomstrand said.