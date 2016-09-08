Jimmy John's selling majority stake

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Pedestrians walk by the Jimmy Johns at 601 E. Green Street on UI campus in Champaign on Wednesday, September 24, 2014.

CHAMPAIGN — Jimmy John’s Sandwiches announced Thursday that it will sell a majority stake in its business to an Atlanta-based private equity firm.

The buyer is an affiliate of Roark Capital Group, which focuses on franchised and multi-unit retail, restaurant, consumer and business services sectors.

Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

The founder of the Champaign-based chain, Jimmy John Liautaud, will remain the largest individual shareholder and continue to shape the chain’s direction as chairman of the board, the company said.

Management of the chain will remain the same, with James North continuing as president and CEO.

Part of the deal involves the exit of Weston Presidio, which had a minority stake partnership in Jimmy John’s for a decade.

“We met Jimmy, James and the team when Jimmy John’s had 500 units and that exact same team has grown the business to over 2,500 units today,” Jeff Mills, managing partner of Main Post Partners and a partner of Weston Presidio, said in a statement.

After the transaction with Jimmy John’s is completed, Roark will have acquired 56 franchise/multi-unit brands generating annual revenues of about $23 billion across the U.S. and in 75 countries, according to Jimmy John’s.

“My team and I are excited to bring to our new partners at Roark the same energy and commitment to excellence that helped mark our partnership with Weston Presidio so successful,” Liautaud said in a statement. “I’ve spent two years getting to know the Roark team. They are best in class people that have the knowledge and expertise that will help us take this brand to the next level.”

Some of Roark’s current brands include Arby’s, Atkins Nutritionals, Massage Envy, Wingstop, CKE Restaurants (the owner of Carl Jr.’s and Hardee’s) and FOCUS Brands, the owner of several chains including McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Cinnabon.

