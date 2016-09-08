LIVE! Trustees meeting

URBANA — University of Illinois trustees started their meeting at the Illini Union today with a closed session, in part to finalize an unspecified performance bonus for UI President Tim Killeen.

The board is set to begin its public meeting around 9:30 a.m. with a report on enrollment at the UI’s three campuses, based on numbers from the 10th day of classes.

First-day enrollment numbers this year showed a record 7,600 freshmen at the Urbana campus, up from 7,574 on the first day a year ago. The official 10-day enrollment record is 7,583, set in fall 2005.

Trustees are also expected to act today on a revised employment agreement for football Coach Lovie Smith, a performance bonus for Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis, several dean appointments at the Urbana campus, a contract extension and raise for golf Coach Mike Small, and a resolution of appreciation for interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson.