LIVE! UI Trustees: More on Lovie's contract

Updated 6 p.m.

Among the items approved by UI trustees on Thursday:

➜ A revised six-year contract for Illini football Coach LOVIE SMITH, which moves $2 million of his salary from the fifth and six years of the agreement to the second and third years.

The full contract, which runs through Jan. 31, 2022, won’t be released until it is signed today but calls for Smith to pay substantial damages if he leaves early, officials said.

He will earn $1.8 million this year (prorated from a $2 million annual salary because he was hired in March), $3 million next year, and $4 million in each of the last four years of his contract.

➜ A resolution expressing the board’s “deepest gratitude” for interim Chancellor BARBARA WILSON, who will return to her dean’s job when ROBERT JONES becomes chancellor Sept. 26. Wilson said she was “touched and honored.”

➜ The appointment of DR. KING LI, senior associate dean for clinical and translational research at Wake Forest University and deputy director of its cancer center, as the first dean of the new Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

➜ The appointment of MARILYN MARSHALL, an assistant vice president, as interim vice president for academic affairs until a replacement for CHRISTOPHE PIERRE is named soon. She has been in that role since Pierre left for a new job Aug. 22.

➜ The appointment of National Center for Supercomputing Applications Director EDWARD SEIDEL as interim vice president for research until a successor is found for LAWRENCE SCHOOK, who returned to the faculty.

➜ The appointment of KIMBERLEE KIDWELL of Washington State University as dean of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. She succeeds ROBERT HAUSER, who is returning to the faculty.

➜ The appointment of longtime UI education professor and administrator JAMES ANDERSON as interim dean of the College of Education, replacing MARY KALANTZIS, who is returning to the faculty.

Updated 11:30 a.m.

Trustees just approved a $100,000 performance bonus for President Tim Killeen, lauding his work over the past year.

'He has done everything that he has said he would do, and he has brought pride to the university," said Trustee Patricia Brown-Holmes.

Trustee Patrick Fitzgerald emphasized that it's a performance incentive, "not a bonus. It's something that's earned."

'At least from my perspective, he's earned every dollar of it. When you look at the leadership he's shown, the leadership shown by the chancellors this year ... I think we're headed in the right direction," he said. Fitzgerald also noted that Killeen gave up a much larger retention bonus of $225,000. "It sends a right signal ... that we are paying for performance, not for being around but for leading."



Board Chairman Ed McMillan said Killeen met all of the goals set by the board a year ago.

Trustees also approved a final employment agreement for head football Coach Lovie Smith that moves $2 million of his $21 million in direct compensation from the fifth and six years of his contract to the second and third years. He will earn $2 million this year, $3 million next year, and $4 milliion for the last four years of his contract.

The board also approved a number of administrative appointments, including Dr. King Li as the first dean of the new Carle-Illinois College of Medicine; a pay increase and contract extension for Illini golf coach Mike Small, and a $75,000 performance bonus for Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis.

***

Updated 11 a.m.

Along with Killeen's proposed $100,000 performance bonus (see below), trustees will be voting on a similar $75,000 bonus for UI Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis. As with Killeen, Amiridis' contract provides for performance-based incentives. He earns $400,000 a year.

The board is now hearing reports from committees. Trustees plan to change their committee schedule at future meetings, with three committees meeting the day before the full board meeting. The audit, budget, finance and facilities committee will continue to meet a week in advance of the full board meeting.

Updated 10:50 a.m.

In his financial report, Vice President and CFO Walter Knorr says the UI has received about $50 million so far from the $351 million state appropriation it received for fiscal year 2017.

He said state support per student at the university, in inflation-adjusted dollars, has dropped from almost $16,000 per student in fiscal 2000 to about $2,000 today. However, the university has also added about 10,000 students in that period, he said.

He also noted that about 50 percent of students at the Urbana campus pay full tuition The rest receive some form of financial aid. About 10 percent of students pay less than $3,000, he said,

***

Updated 10:15 a.m.

UI President Tim Killeen will get a $100,000 performance bonus if trustees approve it later today.

An agenda item just posted would authorize the bonus, based on a set of goals set by the board. His contarct allows performance-based pay of up to $100,000 annually.

Killeen earns a salary of $600,000 a year.

His initial contract also included a $225,000 retention bonus if he remained president for five years, but that provision was dropped at Killeen’s request last year.

The board decided several years ago to tie a portion of the president's total pay to performance based on mutually agreed-upon goals.

Officials said Killeen's financial stewardship in light of the state’s fiscal crisis and his advocacy in Springfield on behalf of the UI system were key considerations for trustees in evaluating his performance. He also led the university through a new strategic planning process, another key goal.

Even with the bonus his compensation remains in the bottom half of the Big Ten, officials said.

***

Updated 10 a.m.

Board Chairman Edward McMillan had the board secretary read the resolution honoring interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson, who will return to her job as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences later this month.

McMillan and President Tim Killeen praised her "tremendous job" as chancellor. McMilland said they told Wilson "we had your back. Sometimes you wondered how far back behind you we were."

Wilson said she was "touched and honored" and said Killeen and McMIllan had been "great partners."

***

Update 9:45 a.m.

The university just released enrollment numbers showing a second year of record enrollment on its three campuses.

The Ui enrolled a record 77,073 on-campus students at its three universities this fall, a 1.2 pecent increase, according to figures from the 10th day of enrollment on Friday. Total enrollment is expected to top 81,000 students when all online and off-campus students are counted.

In Urbana, on-campus enrollment increased 1.8 percent to 44,880 students, and included the largest freshman class in its nearly 150-year history with 7,592 students, breaking a record set in 2005.

President Tim Killeen outlined the system’s second straight year of record enrollment during the first of a series of reports to the Board of Trustees on progress toward goals in a new Strategic Framework.

Killeen said total on-campus enrollment increased 1.2 percent from last fall’s record 76,166 students System-wide, based on enrollment as of last Friday, the 10th day of classes. The 10-day figures are the traditional benchmark for enrollment data among U.S. colleges and universities.

Killeen said the U of I System also saw significant gains in undergraduate minority enrollment for the second straight year. Enrollment of African-American undergraduates increased 5.1 percent to 3,780, while undergraduate Latino enrollment was up 11.2 percent to 9,124.

On-campus undergraduate enrollment of Illinois residents also increased 1.9 percent to 42,925 system-wide, and in-state students made up about 80 percent of the record 53,320 on-campus undergraduates enrolled this fall. The numbers weren't immediately available for the Urbana campus.

At Urbana, African-American enrollment increased 9.8 percent, from 1,786 to 1,961, and Latino enrollment rose 11.2 percent, from 3,110 to 3,457. .

***

URBANA — University of Illinois trustees started their meeting at the Illini Union today with a closed session, in part to finalize an unspecified performance bonus for UI President Tim Killeen.

The board is set to begin its public meeting around 9:30 a.m. with a report on enrollment at the UI’s three campuses, based on numbers from the 10th day of classes.

First-day enrollment numbers this year showed a record 7,600 freshmen at the Urbana campus, up from 7,574 on the first day a year ago. The official 10-day enrollment record is 7,583, set in fall 2005.

Two new interim VPs - Marilyn Marshall, academic affairs, and Ed Seidel, research - talk outside UI trustees meeting pic.twitter.com/lNADUMBNxH — Julie Wurth (@jawurth) September 8, 2016

Trustees are also expected to act today on a revised employment agreement for football Coach Lovie Smith, a performance bonus for Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis, several dean appointments at the Urbana campus, a contract extension and raise for golf Coach Mike Small, and a resolution of appreciation for interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson.