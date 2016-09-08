Lovie's new deal: Buyout set at $4.5M to $6.5M should coach leave UI early

Other Related Content Lovie Smith's final UI contract

CHAMPAIGN — If Lovie Smith were to leave before his six-year, $21 million contract expires, Illinois’ new football coach would owe the university between $4.5 million and $6.5 million.

Smith’s complete, 41-page contract, revised and signed off on by UI trustees Thursday morning, was released later that night to The News-Gazette in response to an open records request.

Among the terms not known before Thursday:

— Should Smith accept “a competing position” elsewhere, he’d owe millions “as compensation for University’s lost goodwill and competitive advantage.”

The buyout figure starts at $6.5 million — if he left between March 7, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017 — then decreases by $500,000 in each ensuing year of his contract.

“Such payment shall be made in a single lump sum” due before his first day on the new job, the contract goes on to note.

— If Smith’s employment were to be terminated “without cause” before the end of his contract, he’d be due between $2 million and $19 million, plus the prorated amount of that year’s salary, from the UI.

The university’s buyout starts at $19 million (plus the prorated payment) if he were let go between March 7, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017.

It drops to $16 million in Year 2 of the contract, $12 million in Year 3, $4 million in Year 4 and $2 million in Year 5.

“Cause” is defined in the contract in a variety of ways, including “serious violations” of NCAA rules, “material fraud or dishonesty” and “soliciting, placing or accepting a bet on any intercollegiate or professional athletic contest.”

— In a unique provision, the UI is prohibited from communicating “directly or indirectly, with any prospective employee” or anyone acting on their behalf about the head football coaching position while Smith is still under contract.

— In addition to a $4 million annual fund to be reserved exclusively for nine assistant coaches, $1.2 million will be set aside each year for “other staff,” including personnel used in “operations, recruiting, and strength and conditioning.”

The contract was signed and dated Thursday by Smith, Vice President/Comptroller Walter Knorr, Athletic Director Josh Whitman, interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson and University Counsel Scott Rice.

Earlier in the day, as expected, trustees approved a new salary schedule for Smith — one that moves $2 million from the fifth and sixth years of the agreement to the second and third years.

That makes his total guaranteed compensation just over $1.8 million for Year 1, $3 million for Year 2 and $4 million for each of the final four years.

Smith is also eligible for up to $1 million a year in performance incentives.