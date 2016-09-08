Man with long criminal history gets 6 years

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Alfred Fly Sr.

URBANA — A 53-year-old Urbana man with a long criminal history who admitted having guns in his home was sentenced Thursday to a minimum prison term of six years.

Judge Tom Difanis said Alfred Fly's serious health problems preclude him from being a danger to society. However, Difanis had to sentence him to between six and 30 years in prison for being an armed habitual criminal, a crime the Legislature has mandated must be served at 85 percent time.

"He was not going to use the guns for random street robberies. I have no doubt he had them for protection because he sells cannabis," said Difanis in sentencing the aging felon for his 13th criminal conviction.

"But he shouldn't have been selling cannabis. He should not have had weapons."

In his younger days, court records show, Fly was convicted of armed robbery, residential burglary, forgery, theft, unlawful use of weapons and drug-related crimes.

When Fly pleaded guilty in July, Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar agreed to ask for no more than 15 years in prison. On Thursday, after hearing more about Fly's poor health and seeing him, Lozar recommended 12 years.

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps conceded that Fly's record was awful but said he cooperated with police, who raided his East Florida Avenue apartment in August 2015 and found two guns, about 70 rounds of ammunition and about 3 ounces of cannabis. He also pleaded guilty to the charge, she said.

"There's no doubt my client is an alcoholic who abuses cannabis," Propps said, asking for the minimum six-year sentence in light of his poor health, which she said was caused by a stroke.

Difanis agreed to Propps' request that Fly be allowed to turn himself in later so he can take care of business before going to prison. Difanis ordered him to be back on Sept. 26.