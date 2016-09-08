Man's story leads to chair's return

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Frank Krasnowski, who uses his walker, seen here, for short distances is now forced to use it for long distances after his transport chair was stolen from Memorial Stadium in Champaign this past Saturday. Krasnowski was in his Illini room/man cave at his home in Tolono on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. Other Related Content Where's the chair?

TOLONO — Frank Krasnowski got home from a medical procedure at mid-day Wednesday to a host of answering machine messages with good news.

His transport chair, missing from Memorial Stadium after Saturday’s football game, had been found.

It turns out that it was mistakenly taken by another man who was helping his aging father, who suffers from a bum hip, get from his seat to his home.

“I felt terrible when I read the story,” said Tom Weldon, the man who was pushing his dad to and from his seat Saturday.

Because Weldon was using a wheelchair that his sister had borrowed from a co-worker for their dad, Weldon didn’t even realize he had the wrong chair when they left.

The snafu was apparently triggered when the wheelchair that Weldon had brought his dad to the stadium in and parked near their tunnel entry disappeared.

With the blessing of an usher, he had parked it an alcove away from foot traffic near where they went in, intending to retrieve it at the end of the game.

But when Weldon went to get it with about four minutes left in the Illini’s blowout of Murray State, it was gone.

“We thought somebody stole our chair. It was there the whole game,” he said, adding he had been out of his seat two or three times during the game and the wheelchair was right where he had parked it.

Weldon told the usher what had happened and then helped his dad walk — slowly — to the guest services area, where they saw a transport chair.

“Dad sits in it and we go out the door,” he said, totally unaware he had the wrong chair.

When it got returned Sunday to owner Dave Rollins, the co-worker of Weldon’s sister, Rollins immediately knew he had the wrong chair. But he wasn’t sure what to do until he read Wednesday’s story and contacted The News-Gazette.

“It’s sitting on my back porch,” said Rollins, who planned to drop it off to Krasnowski today, then retrieve his own from Memorial Stadium.

Holly Stalcup, a UI associate athletic director, said Rollins’ wheelchair — which actually is used by his father-in-law — is in a locked room at Memorial Stadium.

Stalcup said the athletic department has a few transport chairs that it loans to football patrons, which get returned to guest services when the patrons are finished with them.

She theorized that an employee saw the wheelchair that Weldon had parked near the tunnel and put it away, thinking it was UI athletics’ property. They found the wheelchair, which looks different from the transport chairs, in the locked closet.

“It was just a mistake. We will make all the swaps,” she said.

Meanwhile, The News-Gazette was contacted by one woman who was willing to donate money for a new transport chair for Krasnowski and another man who was willing to give him his late father’s transport chair.

Krasnowski was just happy to know he’ll have his chair back in plenty of time for this Saturday’s game against North Carolina. And he plans to get his named etched on it before then.

He also plans to park it in the same spot from which it disappeared last week.

“In light of what happened, I think they will keep their eye on it,” Krasnowski said.