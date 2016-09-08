Urbana man gets 3 years in prison for sex abuse

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Markel Brown

URBANA — A 21-year-old Urbana man convicted of having sex with a teen who was passed out has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Judge Tom Difanis called the conduct of Markel Brown "outrageous" and said the maximum sentence was necessary to deter others who might consider "taking advantage of a woman who is passed out."

With maximum credit for good time and time already served, Brown could be released in about a year. He'll have to register as a sex offender.

In July, a Champaign County jury convicted Brown, who last lived in the 900 block of South Lierman Avenue, of criminal sexual abuse, a felony charge that alleged contact with her sex organ. The jury acquitted him of a more serious offense of criminal sexual assault.

The charges stemmed from acts that occurred with a then-17-year-old girl in a house in the 1100 block of Austin Drive in Urbana on Feb. 3.

The girl testified that she went to the house that day, skipping school, with plans of hanging out with Brown, with whom she previously had sex. She also testified she began drinking alcohol early that day before arriving at the Austin address and continued drinking there.

She could not recall having been sexually assaulted, either by Brown or another man also accused, Gerald B. Jackson Jr. 21, of Urbana. Jackson is tentatively scheduled to be tried Monday.

The acts were recorded on a cellphone and the jury saw videos of them. They depicted two men taking turns apparently having sex with the passed-out woman on a bed between them.

The matter came to the attention of Urbana police after a girlfriend of the victim returned to the house, found her passed out and, with the help of resident Joseph Cotton, delivered her back to her home at Prairie Green. Her mother contacted police.

Police officers testified that Cotton volunteered the cellphone videos of the sex to them but later refused to unlock his phone for investigators to see them. Detectives spent two days putting in codes before they opened the phone and found the videos.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson argued for the maximum sentence for Brown.

"He took advantage of a young woman in a very vulnerable state and preyed on her, basically treated her like garbage, smiled the whole time, then ran away," he said.

Larson called Brown's prior misdemeanor adult convictions for domestic battery and resisting a peace officer and a juvenile adjudication for aggravated battery indicative of Brown's tendency toward violent crimes. He noted that a sex offender evaluator opined that Brown was at a high risk to reoffend.

Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti recommended an 18-month prison term for his client, who he said was one of six children.

"His immediate and extended family have extensive criminal histories," Allegretti said, calling his client "undereducated and underemployed" and lacking in social support.