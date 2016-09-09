7-year sentence for Champaign man

URBANA — A Champaign man who possessed cocaine intended for sale in 2015 has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Robert Earl Williams, 30, whose last known address was in the 2500 block of Carrelton Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, admitting that on March 11, 2015, he had just over 10 grams of cocaine — in small packages — in his pants when police stopped him in Urbana.

Williams was taken into custody that day on the drug charge and for the Oct. 25, 2014, first-degree murder of Jermel Hedrick, 24, of Champaign.

Mr. Hedrick had gone to a home at 1516 Winston Drive, C, early that morning, intending to attend a party. Instead, he was riddled with gunfire as he got back into a pickup truck outside the house at 3:53 a.m.

A prosecutor argued that Williams shot him, mistakenly believing that Mr. Hedrick was another man who had beaten Williams up earlier at a party there.

A jury acquitted Williams of the murder but the state went forward with its prosecution of the drug case.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said Champaign police knew that Williams’ driver’s license was revoked and on March 11, 2015, a confidential source reported to police that Williams was at a strip mall in the 900 block of North Fourth Street in Champaign selling drugs.

When Williams left, police followed his car to a gas station in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. In the car officers found two cellphones, $7,000 cash and plastic bags. After taking Williams to the jail, a more thorough search of him turned up the cocaine and he was charged with a Class X felony.

As part of his plea agreement, the more serious charge was dismissed when Williams pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony.

Sullivan said Williams had prior convictions for forgery, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, battery and obstructing justice.

He was given credit on his sentence for 242 days served in jail while he was waiting for trial on the murder and drug charges. Days after being acquitted of the murder, he posted bond on the drug case and was released from custody.

Ladd agreed that Williams could turn himself in to begin serving his sentence Sept. 16.