Clergy corner, Sept. 9, 2016

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette From left, Champaign Community United Church of Christ mission co-chairwomen Jessica Nicholas and Becky Duffield and the Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser on Thursday get ready for this weekend's inaugural Champaign County Habitat for Humanity Interfaith Build. Image

The last thing TOM HILLERTZ built — and maybe "built" is too strong a word here — happened in high school woodshop class.

"A step stool," he says, "that fell apart after about the second or third time I used it."

All these years later, the pastor of Champaign's Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will join fellow men and women of the cloth from 21 other local faith groups this weekend for a good cause — Champaign County Habitat for Humanity's first-ever Interfaith Build, which will end with new homes for two families come springtime.

Clergy members will come to Sunday's 3 p.m. open-to-all kickoff ceremony at 1212 Hill St. in Urbana with skill sets as diverse as their denominations, as you'll see below.

Q: The faucet's leaking. Fix it yourself or call a pro?

"Definitely call someone," says THE REV. ERIC CORBIN (First Presbyterian Church of Champaign), and for good reason: "Years ago, my very handy brother strongly recommended I not take on plumbing matters after I tightened a nut too tightly on a toilet and cracked the porcelain."

"Last time I tried to fix a plumbing job, I ended up breaking the whole toilet," says AHMED SAFWAT (Central Illinois Mosque & Islamic Center).

"I try to fix it, but not before letting it leak for a few days while I research everything there is to know about faucets," says THE REV. MICHAEL CROSBY (First Mennonite Church of Champaign-Urbana).

"I turn the spigots off hard," says RABBI ALAN COOK (Sinai Temple). "If that doesn't help, I'm most likely to call someone. I know my limits."

Q: What's the most impressive thing you've built with your own two hands?

THE REV. KRIS LIGHT (University Place Christian Church) and her recently retired Gibson City pastor husband, ED TAYLOR, are tag-teaming a remodel of their 1930s farmhouse. The 2016 focus: the kitchen. "My personal project was peeling off 80 years of flooring layers to reveal, strip, sand and stain the original pine floors," Light says. "I love the rustic result."

"I once built a tabletop version of the set for the play 'The Fantastics,' complete with moveable actors, props and a curtain," says THE REV. LEAH ROBBERTS-MOSSER (Champaign's Community United Church of Christ). "It was a gift for a teacher of mine. My parents were artists, and I have an art degree — I grew up building, creating, playing and imagineering."

"In high school, I built my mom a chest for her to keep her blankets and sheets in, and it had her initials engraved on the front," says DANIS PELMORE, part of Stone Creek Church's Team Habitat. "We still use it even though she's passed."

Q: The families of LaKENDRA O'BANNON and NICOLE BLACKWELL-PARKER will live in the two Habitat homes being built. What do you remember about your first place?

"It cost $186 a month each for three roommates in a not-quite-legal basement apartment on Queensbury Street in Boston," says THE REV. JOANNE GIANNINO (Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign).

"I lived with my parents my whole life," Safwat says. "So, the first time I moved out is actually here in Urbana, and it cost $700 per month. This was last year. It was very bad. The apartment was really small, the heating was only in the bedroom and it accumulated mold."

Q: Got a go-to tool?

"YouTube ... to see if I can even do it," Pelmore says.

"A Leatherman," Robberts-Mosser says. "It's as close to actually becoming Inspector Gadget as I can get."

And Rabbi Cook's choice? "Changing the batteries."

Know a pastor you think ought to be featured here? We take requests at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.