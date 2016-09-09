Comedic play offers back story to old tale

Photo by: Melissa Merli/The News-Gazette From left, Jess Schlipf, Isiah Asplund and Jon Faw portray orphans in 'Peter and the Starcatcher,' presented by Twin City Squared. Asplund portrays Peter, the character who becomes Peter Pan.

CHAMPAIGN — Other community theaters have produced the new play "Peter and the Starcatcher," but Twin City Squared was the first to land the licensing rights.

"It's never been done around here," said Mike Galloway of Twin City Squared, the newest theater company in Urbana-Champaign. "Actually, we were the first community theater in the U.S. to get rights to it."

Because of scheduling conflicts at the Parkland Theatre, Twin City couldn't present until now "Peter and the Starcatcher," which offers a back story to the classic Peter Pan tale.

The play opened Thursday at the Harold and Jean Miner Theatre at Parkland and continues there this and next weekend.

"Peter and the Starcatcher" was written by Rick Elice ("Jersey Boys," "Addams Family"). He based it on the 2004 novel by humorist Dave Barry and suspense writer Ridley Pearson.

The play opened in 2012 on Broadway and won the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for favorite play and Broadway World Audience Choice Award for best play.

It received a Tony nomination for best play and won five other Tony awards, one for a best performance by an actor in a featured role and the others for technical aspects of the play.

It tells of three orphans, including Peter from England, who are on a ship at sea to be eventually sold at their destination.

Their ship meets a pirate ship while at sea. One of the ships sinks and Peter and friends end up on an island, where Peter becomes Peter Pan, the boy who can fly and who never grows up, and where pirate chief Black Stache becomes Capt. Hook.

The set and props are minimal but the 12 cast members play 50 characters and undergo many costume changes, with John Tilford, drama director at Unity High School, Tolono, dressed in drag.

Tilford plays Mrs. Brumbake, faithful nanny to the character Molly, played by Katina Bolos. In the script, the playwright calls for a male to portray Mrs. Brumbrake.

Tilford call the character endearing, motherly, charming — and promiscuous.

"I think she's the essence of womanhood," he said.

The play itself has a certain charm, he said. "It's funny and it's just a great adventure. It's nice to see how Peter Pan evolved."

Isiah Asplund, a senior at the University of Illinois majoring in dance, portrays Peter. He's enjoying it, mainly because the character is so impulsive.

"He does what he thinks is best in the moment," said Asplund, from Green Bay, Wis. "It's all just a big game for him, and it keeps it a lot of fun.

"I get to run a lot all over the place. I like the physicality in this show."

"Peter and the Starcatcher" is not a musical, but two musicians, playing piano and percussion, will provide music for a couple of songs — and along with the cast all the sound effects — one of the Tony awards for the Broadway production was for sound design.

Galloway, who directs, said "Peter and the Starcatcher" is a family show, good for kids and adults, with no coarse language.

"It has a lot of humor. With Jim Dobbs and Grant Morenz in it, how can you not have humor?" Galloway said.

He called his entire cast all-star and said he's directing in it four experienced theater directors: Tilford, Dobbs, Morenz and Mikel Matthews, drama director at Rantoul High. Morenz, who plays Black Stache, also is an Equity actor.

The cast also includes Evan Seggebruch as Capt. Robert Falcon Scott. Seggebruch recently had the title role in "Bat Boy" at the Station Theatre.

If you go

■ What: Twin City Squared presents the comedy “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

■ When: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Sept. 15-17 and 2 p.m. this and next Sunday.

■ Where: Harold & Jean Miner Theatre at Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

■ Tickets: $15 for adults; $12 for students with IDs and senior citizens 65 and older.