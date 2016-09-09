Drugs, gun land Rantoul man in prison

URBANA — A Rantoul man in whose home police found a revolver and several pounds of cannabis has been sentenced to three years in prison for possessing the gun.

Because of a prior drug conviction from Cook County in 1990, Averell D. Carter, 57, is not allowed to possess weapons.

He pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd on Friday to possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting he had a .22-caliber Ruger revolver in his home in the 1100 block of Eastview Drive on Dec. 22.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said members of the countywide street crimes task force served a search warrant at Carter’s home after receiving tips that he was selling cannabis from there.

Police found the revolver in a box under the kitchen sink, said Clark.

In exchange for his guilty plea to having the gun, Clark dismissed a charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Carter was also ordered to forfeit the gun to police. Ladd agreed that he could turn himself in Oct. 3 to begin his prison sentence.

Clark said Carter had prior convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, criminal damage to property and possession of cannabis.