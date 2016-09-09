Felon wounded in April gets prison for having gun

URBANA — A Champaign man who survived being shot in the chest earlier this year and was said to be present when another man was murdered in April 2015 has been sentenced to prison for having a gun.

Deveonta Lindsey, 22, of the 1300 block of Williamsburg Drive pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd on Friday to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and was sentenced to six years in the penitentiary.

Having been convicted of mob action in 2011, Lindsey is not allowed to have weapons, but he admitted that on Jan. 23 he had a 9 mm handgun.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark told Ladd that on that day, Champaign police tried to stop a car at Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue for an alleged traffic violation but the car kept going until it finally stopped at Williamsburg and Winston drives.

There, Lindsey got out of the car and ran. In his path of flight, which police could track because of his footprints in the snow, they found a silver gun.

Ladd agreed to recommend Lindsey for the Department of Corrections' boot camp program, but she urged the man, whom she recalled from his juvenile court adjudications for battery and mob action, to do something positive with his life. She agreed to allow him to remain free this weekend to take care of business and told him to return to her courtroom Monday morning.

During the January murder trial of David Beverly, accused of the April 2015 fatal shooting of Arsenio Carter, 27, as he sat in a car at the Oakwood Trace apartment complex, Lindsey was identified by a witness as a colleague of Beverly who stood on the other side of the car when Mr. Carter was killed.

And in April, Lindsey was shot in the chest, allegedly by Kenneth B. Williams, a brother of Mr. Carter. Williams is awaiting trial on a charge that he is an armed habitual criminal.