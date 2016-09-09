Man who admitted resisting officer gets 4 years

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he resisted a Rantoul police officer's attempts to place him in custody has been sentenced to four years in prison for that.

Nyere Roberson, 36, whose last known address was in the 700 block of East Sangamon Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd on Friday to resisting a peace officer.

The charge stemmed from a Dec. 24 incident in which officers were investigating shots fired in the 100 block of South Sheldon Street.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said officers asked for identification from Roberson but he ran. Officer Kyle Gregg went after him and fell in the process, getting injured.

Roberson was eventually arrested and found not to have any connection to the shots. However, he was charged with unlawful use of weapons after police found a switchblade in his pocket. That charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Also withdrawn was a petition to revoke the probation he was on for driving under revocation.

Sullivan said Roberson had other prior convictions for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, theft and burglary.