Probation for gun-toting Indiana man

URBANA — An Indiana man who admitted he had been driving after drinking to excess and possessing a gun without an owner’s identification card has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Joshua Wozniak, 24, of Michigan City, Ind., pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Heidi Ladd to driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher and possession of a gun without an FOID card, both Class A misdemanors.

As part of his probation, he was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service, get a substance abuse evaluation and attend a victim impact panel for drunken drivers.

The charges to which he pleaded stemmed from his arrest July 7 at the Circle K, 301 S. Murray Road, Rantoul.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said a Rantoul police officer saw Wozniak outside his car about 12:20 a.m. looking at a map spread out on the roof. When the officer asked if he needed help, the officer smelled alcohol coming from Wozniak and asked a collegue to bring a portable breath test kit.

As the officer waited for that, he asked Wozniak if he could walk a canine around the car. The dog alerted to the presence of drugs, prompting Wozniak to admit he had cannabis and pipes for smoking it in the car.

Police found those as well as a .380 caliber gun in the console, and prescription pain killers.

Banach said Wozniak admitted to the officer he waa an alcoholic. Banach said Wozniak’s breath alcohol concentration registered at 0.163, more than twice the limit for a motorist in Illinois to be presumed intoxicated.

He told the officer he was on his way to Texas.

In exchange for Wozniak’s pleas to the two misdemeanors, Banach dismissed other charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence, and possession of cannabis.

Banach said Wozniak had no prior criminal record. Ladd agreed he could transfer his probation to his home county in Indiana.

