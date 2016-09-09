SundaySneak: Baxter's open (w/video tour)

Video: Video tour of Baxter’s American Grille » more Videographer: Rick Danzl Take a tour inside Baxter’s American Grille at 100 Trade Center Drive in Champaign. The steakhouse opened at 11 a.m. Friday, just in time for what is expected to be a busy football weekend in C-U. Image

CHAMPAIGN — After five months of renovations, Baxter’s American Grille opened for business at 11 a.m. today.

Located in the space most recently occupied by Prairie Fire at 100 Trade Center Dr., Baxter’s is a steakhouse that also specializes in seafood and chops. Prairie Fire closed in April 2014 after 18 months because there was not enough business to support the operation.

There also is a Baxter’s in Bloomington, which has been operating for seven years.

“The ownership just really likes the Champaign market and wants to spread his wings,” general manager Will Strang said.

More on Baxter’s in Sunday’s News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com, including a video tour.