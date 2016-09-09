SundaySneak: Baxter's open

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Bartender/server Samantha Roberts places a drink menu on a table at Baxter's at 100 Trade Center Drive in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — After five months of renovations, Baxter’s American Grille opened for business at 11 a.m. today.

Located in the space most recently occupied by Prairie Fire at 100 Trade Center Dr., Baxter’s is a steakhouse that also specializes in seafood and chops. Prairie Fire closed in April 2014 after 18 months because there was not enough business to support the operation.

There also is a Baxter’s in Bloomington, which has been operating for seven years.

“The ownership just really likes the Champaign market and wants to spread his wings,” general manager Will Strang said.

More on Baxter’s in Sunday’s News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com, including a video tour.