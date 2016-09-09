Tom's #Mailbag, Sept. 9, 2016

Questions for Tom? ASK THEM HERE and he'll chase down your answer

EDITOR'S NOTE: We're pleased to report that Tom Kacich is home from his kidney transplant. There's no pain to speak of, and he's enjoying watching the Cubs continue their push for the playoffs (magic number down to 8, boys and girls).

Now, on to this week's mailbag, which looks at the new lavish college apartment lifestyle, the Unit 4 referendum, a confusing sign at the Schucks in Champaign, firefighter training and much more.

Here we go ...

Candidate forums



“Are we going to have a debate between George Vargas and Julia Rietz? Why is the N-G not reporting more on that? Electing the state’s attorney is one of the more serious elections in the county, why the media does not follow up on these two candidates?”



Calm down, pal.



There will be candidate debates again this year in Champaign County. They couldn’t be finalized until the State Board of Elections approved the ballot for the various county clerks.



That’s been done, the candidates for the most part have said yes, the venue has been arranged (Champaign City Council chambers again) and the mod erators and other helpers have been recruited.



Thanks mostly to the good work of the League Of Women Voters of Champaign County (along with the local NAACP and The News-Gazette), the first of three full nights of local candidate debates, including the three-way 13th Congressional District contest) will be in late September.



Apartment amenities



“At the Latitude project in Champaign, what are the steel structures north of the main buildings? Observatory decks?”



Those are, according to Latitude leasing professional Alex Hang, future “cabana treehouses” and “DJ booths” where residents can watch those dancing, swimming or playing volleyball in the complex’s heated pool below. The pool should be open by Oct. 1, he said.



Students today have more spirited entertainment than in my day when we would lasso a freshman off his horse and cast him into the Boneyard.





Athletic/academic split



“Is there a cost split for the upcoming Unit 4 school referendum between athletic and academic facilities upgrades? I’m curious to know how much Unit 4 is asking us to spend on schools versus sports.”



“In order to be transparent and open with voters, the board of education has already separated out the cost for constructing and expanding athletic facilities at Spalding Park/Franklin and McKinley Field for use by Central High School students,” said Champaign school district spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart. “Keep in mind that other Unit 4 students and community members will also have some access to these facilities (such as the proposed track at McKinley Field, or the increased number of tennis courts at Spalding Park).

Of the $208.4 million budgeted for improvements, McKinley Field would get $6.2 million and Franklin/Spalding fields would get $3.6 million, says a fact sheet on the facilities referendum.



But Tommy Stewart Field at Centennial would continue to be used by both high school football teams.



There’s also money budgeted for expanded gymnasium space at both high schools, although the amount is included in the overall figures for both schools: $87.1 million at Central and $63.3 million at Centennial.



“The proposed renovation and expansion plans for Central and Centennial high schools do purposefully include some new and expanded gym and field spaces. These spaces are included in the school renovation costs because fields and gymnasiums are utilized as classrooms during the school day to meet state-mandated physical education requirements,” Stuart said. “Students in curricular programs such as marching band also utilize field space for their daily practices and performances.”





Illini Inn



“What’s up with the Illini Inn? They have the most irregular hours for any business I’ve ever seen. Also, is the pizza establishment upstairs going to reopen?



The Illini Inn at 901 S. Fourth St., Champaign — where the awning says it’s been in business since 1935 — is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, says owner Chris Saunders.



He said he soon hopes to reopen the pizza place upstairs, Second Story Pizza, although he has no date set.





Dallas flight in jeopardy?



“I was recently doing some vacation planning for next year, and it appears that the American Eagle morning flight from Willard Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth goes away some time next year. Is that true? If it is true, what does that mean for FlightStar? I believe that American shuttles planes in and out of Savoy using that flight and the return flight in the evening from DFW for maintenance. Has FlightStar lost its contract with American?”



“We have no reason to believe the flight to DFW is in jeopardy,” said Steve Wanzek, the associate director at Willard. “I checked the schedule through July 27, 2017 (that’s as far out as it goes), and the Dallas flight remains on the schedule.



“In fact, with Flightstar’s new hangar nearing completion, Flightstar hopes to expand overnight maintenance here at Willard. The new hangar is large enough to hold three of the new E-175 aircraft that seat up to 76 passengers with a First Class section. We hope to see those larger aircraft on the schedule next year.”





Confusing sign



“When leaving the Schnucks on Mattis Avenue, as you go north to leave the parking lot, there is a sign right next to the stop sign that says, ‘Right turn does not stop.’ It’s very confusing. Is it referring to you, the driver who is about to turn right to get back on Mattis Avenue, or to other drivers coming from Mattis who are entering the Schnucks lot? Does anyone know the intended meaning? It seems to me that it’d be better to eliminate the sign. Thanks!”



This sign is located on private property and is not regulated by the city, said Champaign Public Works Department spokesman Kris Koester.



But he added that the sign on the Schnucks property applies only to this intersection. It indicates to northbound traffic not to stop if they are turning east toward the entrance/exit. Northbound traffic should stop if they are driving north toward the Monical’s entrance.





Firefighters and Champaign high-rises



“First, a congratulations to the Champaign Fire Department on its (Insurance Services Office) 1 rating. We’re fortunate to have such fine fire departments in our area. However, this article got me thinking. With all the new high-rise buildings in the campus area, has the fire department had to purchase any special equipment or gone through special training to deal with these facilities? Do the developers of these facilities help offset any of the costs of any specialized equipment or training? Seems like things have changed so fast that it would be challenging for city services to keep up.”



Special equipment no, special training yes, says Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig.



“All buildings in Champaign, including all high-rises, are built to the International Building and Fire Code standards adopted by our city council. These codes require high-rises to provide multiple levels of fire protection including the type of construction, fire alarm systems, standpipe systems, fire sprinklers and stairwell egress routes to minimize the potential of fire and/or suppress or maintain the fire until fire crews arrive,” said Ludwig. “Each year, as part of our training, fire crews from the Champaign Fire Department do walk-throughs to familiarize themselves with high-rises and the various fire systems in each building.



“Additionally, we do training each year in which we practice moving firefighting equipment to upper floors and stretching hose lines from a connection in a stairwell to a room that may be on fire. The Champaign Fire Department has not had a need to buy specialized equipment to address high-rise fires since we already possess the needed equipment.





Savoy underpass



“Maybe 5-plus years ago, there was talk of building an underpass in Savoy at Curtis Road, east of Dunlap Avenue (U.S. 45). What is the timeline of that project, and what does the project entail?”



You’re right, said Levi Kopmann, Savoy’s director of public works.



“The study and design phases for the Curtis Road Corridor Project, which included constructing the Curtis Road interchange at Interstate 57, did include design for a grade separation of the railroad tracks and Curtis Road,” he said. “Since that time, funding that was originally allocated for the project through our Metropolitan Planning Organization has been used to build and repair other roadway infrastructure in the Champaign-Urbana area.”



But construction of the grade separation “is still planned, however, the timing and feasibility of the project will largely depend on further development of Curtis Road east of Dunlap Avenue.”





Noisy neighborhood



“My wife and I spend a lot of time outside on the deck, enjoying breakfast, drinks and dinner. These moments are often made unpleasant by the noise of machinery, lawn care, construction, etc., from as early as 7:30 to as late as 6:00 or 7:00 (including weekends). Is there any ordinance limiting the time of such activity? I would think that a window from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. would be sufficient.”



In Urbana the city ordinance says that it is unlawful “to use any construction equipment to perform any construction or maintenance work outside of any completely enclosed building at any time” between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 p.m. Saturday through noon on Sunday, and between 8 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, “where such construction equipment is operated within 600 feet of any residence, hospital, or place of worship, unless the use of such equipment or tools is necessary to address an emergency which, if left unaddressed, would cause or create harm, danger, or serious inconvenience to any person or property.”



In Champaign the city ordinance prohibits the following between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.: construction, the operation of power tools or power equipment; the operation of any bell, siren, whistle, or similar device, except that amplified or unamplified bells or chimes may be used for noncommercial purposes for reasonable lengths of time; the operation of any device for killing, trapping, attracting or repelling insects; any sound amplification device and musical instruments.