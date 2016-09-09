UPDATED: Tornado leaves damage in its wake

Raw video of today's touchdown near Homer

Local emergency management officials say a tornado that touched down and damaged structures in southeast Champaign County and Vermilion County has moved on to Indiana.

What’s known at this point:

— Bill James, deputy coordinator with the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency, said at 7:15 p.m. the tornado warning has been canceled for Champaign County.

Tornado damage in southeastern Champaign County included two homes about 4 miles southwest of Homer, James said just after 8 p.m. One was unoccupied at the time; residents of the other escaped unharmed.

"There are reports of tree damage and a corn crib was destroyed in the Sidney area," James said. "Those are the only official damage reports received through METCAD and the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency."

- In Sidney, fire department spokesman Mike Dilley said the tornado was headed west to east when it hit a recreational vehicle and the house at 2329 County Road 750 N right around 7 p.m.

"It destroyed the RV. The woman's parents had just got here (in it). It just strewed parts everywhere," said Dilley.

It also took a large portion of the roof of the two-story house off, making it uninhabitable.

Dilley said the occupants - four adults and two children - had taken shelter in the basement and were not harmed when the tornado hit right around 7 p.m.

Dillley said the parents of the woman living there were on their way home to the East Coast after having visited Alaska and had just arrived in the RV.

— Champaign County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Allen Jones confirmed serious structural damage to a house at 2560 County Road 800 N, about 2 miles west of Illinois 49 and 2 miles south of Homer.

"It totaled the house. It's all shoved into the basement and into the field," said Homer Fire Chief Don Happ. "There was quite a debris field."

Residents Rodney and Brenda Baird were out to dinner, Happ said. There were no injuries but the family is missing a dog and two cats. Friends, neighbors and total strangers remained on-site at 8:30, looking for the animals.

— North of Danville, trees were down along U.S. 136 and there was damage at the RV business in that same area.

There were reports of windows blown out at homes on the northeast edge of Danville, near Liberty Lake.

— In St. Joseph, Parkland College board member Greg Knott said he saw a funnel cloud while heading toward Camp Drake near Catlin on Friday evening.

“The path of it had to be Camp Drake and we called off the Boy Scout event. I watched the funnel from Homer Lake Road but didn’t see any damage,” he said.

“St. Joe is extremely flooded.”

More to come.